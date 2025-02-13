Islam Makhachev teases Dana White's special plan for him amid Ilia Topuria rumors: "There is an offer"

Islam Makhachev has received an offer from the UFC for his next fight.

Dana White has teased a highly-anticipated matchup for Makhachev's next fight. As a result, the MMA community spread rumors about Makhachev potentially defending his lightweight throne against UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria.

Makhachev recently interviewed with a Russian outlet called "Match TV." The dialogue was transcribed by Championship Rounds, leading to the following quote from Makhachev:

"I can't announce it yet, but there is an offer that we need to sit down with the team and think about because there are options. We need to decide together what to do... There is an option in my weight class, and there is an offer from the UFC, but let's wait for now."

Islam Makhachev became the UFC lightweight champion with a second-round submission against Charles Oliveira in October 2022.

The Russian powerhouse started his title reign with back-to-back defenses against former featherweight king Alexander Volkanovski, the first by unanimous decision (February 2023) and the second by first-round knockout (October 2023).

Makhachev's third title defense was a gritty battle against Dustin Poirier. He retained his throne with a fifth-round submission.

On January 18, Makhachev's latest fight was a first-round submission against short-notice replacement opponent Renato Moicano. The 33-year-old absorbed minimal damage against Moicano, allowing him to return in the near future after Ramadan.

Potential opponents for Islam Makhachev

Islam Makhachev has repeatedly voiced his interest in becoming a two-division UFC champion. Unfortunately, welterweight king Belal Muhammad is a friend and training partner of Makhachev, making the matchup unlikely for this year.

Instead, Makhachev is expected to defend his lightweight throne in his next outing. The most discussed opponent for the Russian powerhouse is Ilia Topuria, who wants to move up from featherweight to potentially become a two-division world champion.

Another potential option for Makhachev is a rematch against Charles Oliveira, who's coming off a unanimous decision win against Michael Chandler. Makhachev and Oliveira first fought in October 2022, with the former claiming the vacant lightweight world title with a first-round submission.

It should be noted that Dana White and the UFC could have an unexpected matchup for Makhachev due to Max Holloway committing to the lightweight division.

