Islam Makhachev trolls "nerds" Justin Gaethje and Charles Oliveira ahead of UFC 274

Islam Makhachev decided to have some fun at Justin Gaethje and Charles Oliveira's expense. The Dagestani posted pictures showing the two lightweights wearing glasses and stating that he never liked “nerds.”

The image, containing two side-by-side pictures of the reigning UFC lightweight title and his next opponent, shows both wearing glasses and smiling awkwardly.

Mahachev attached the following caption to the image:

“I never liked nerds”

Fans were quick to respond, with some noting that while Makhachev makes fun of ‘Do Bronx’ and ‘The Highlight', they are set to headline the upcoming UFC 274 in a 155-pound title fight.

However, Makhachev taking a jab at them comes as no surprise as he’s the No.3-ranked lightweight in the UFC rankings and is currently riding a 10-fight winning streak. Whoever is the champion after May 7, he expects to dethrone them soon enough.

One fan posted an old picture that seemingly shows a young Makhachev. The person shown in the image is wearing old clothes and a bucket hat.

Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje will headline UFC 274, which will take place on May 7 at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona.

‘Do Bronx’ will be defending his lightweight title for a second time. He previously retained the belt against Dustin Poirier at UFC 269. He won championship gold by defeating Michael Chandler at UFC 262.

Justin Gaethje, meanwhile, is a former interim lightweight champion who unsuccessfully attempted to unify the title by beating Khabib Nurmagomedov. The Dagestani choked ‘The Highlight’ out, but Gaethje bounced back by defeating Chandler at UFC 268.

Charles Oliveira reveals his gameplan for Justin Gaethje title fight

Justin Gaethje likely has an advantage over Charles Oliveira when it comes to striking. Despite that popular consensus, ‘Do Bronx’ intends to go blow for a blow at UFC 274, instead of looking for a submission win.

In his recent interview with the Super Lutas channel, Oliveira stated that he respected Gaethje’s heavy hands. However, the reigning UFC lightweight champ was quick to point out that it was him who knocked out Michael Chandler to win the belt, while his upcoming opponent only managed to defeat the former Bellator lightweight titleholder via unanimous decision.

Revealing his UFC 274 gameplan, Oliveira stated that he's looking forward to the striking exchanges with Gaethje.

"I’m still not understanding. So that’s not the truth. The truth will be just in time, about what will happen… On the 7th of May, I will prove it one more time. I’m not going to run and jump on his guard like everyone else is thinking. I’m not going to run and roll to get his legs. I’ll exchange blows with this guy. I have firepower in my hands." [Translation: Brazilian MMA Legends]

Watch Charles Oliveira reveal his gameplan for the UFC 274 main event in the video below:

Edited by Harvey Leonard