Islam Makhachev ushers in new era by moving past Khabib Nurmagomedov's legacy: “Now I have the belt”

Islam Makhachev feels he has done enough in his UFC career to have a legacy independent of Khabib Nurmagomedov. Makhachev and Khabib are both students of legendary Russian coach Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov and have been a part of a close-knit team of martial artists.

Makhachev was a rising contender sitting just outside the top 15 of the UFC lightweight division when Khabib was at the top. Following Khaibib's retirement in October 2020, Makhachev was hailed as the apparent heir to his dominance in the division.

However, Makhachev's skill set, level of opposition, and competitive achievements have often been compared to that of Khabib for most of his career. In many ways, the MMA community has considered Khabib's legacy as the benchmark for Makhachev.

However, the 32-year-old feels he has ushered in a new era with his accomplishments. In the UFC 302 Countdown, Makhachev said:

"People say I am Khabib's protege. But now I have the belt and now I am the No. 1 in the pound-for-pound rankings. Khabib had his time and right now, it's my time."

Watch Islam Makhachev make the statement below (9:43):

Islam Makhachev is one win away from matching Khabib Nurmagomedov's record

The UFC lightweight division has traditionally been one of the most stacked divisions under the promotion's umbrella. It has been a home to some of the greatest and most iconic fighters in history like BJ Penn, Benson Henderson, Khabib Nurmagomedov, and Tony Ferguson, among others.

But despite the deep talent pool, the lightweight division has never had a long-reigning champion like Anderson Silva, Jon Jones, or Georges St-Pierre. Many consider the skill parity between top-ranked fighters as the primary reason for the constant churning-out process.

BJ Penn, Frankie Edgar, Benson Henderson, and Khabib Nurmagoemdov tie the record for most title defenses (three) in the division's history.

In the UFC 302 main event on June 1, Islam Makhachev is set to attempt the third defense of his title against former interim title holder Dustin Poirier. The Dagestani fighter defeated Alexander Volkanovski in back-to-back fights in 2023 and needs one more win to cement his legacy as one of the most dominant champions in the division.