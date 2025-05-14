Islam Makhachev vacates lightweight title days after vowing not to for welterweight championship fight, Henry Cejudo reacts: "I'm triple champ"

Former double champion Henry Cejudo recently weighed in on Islam Makhachev vacating his lightweight belt to fight for the 170-pound strap.

Jack Della Maddalena has successfully dethroned Belal Muhammad at UFC 315 to become the new welterweight champion. UFC CEO Dana White recently announced that Makhachev will vacate his lightweight title to fight Della Maddalena for the title in a future event.

Contrary to this announcement, the Dagestani had previously revealed that he would never vacate his 155-pound belt under any circumstances. On X, he had this to say:

"This Saturdays main event [UFC 315] will define what’s my next move is. But regardless of outcome that fight, I’m not going to vacate my lightweight title! We might get real contender there!"

Check out Islam Makhachev's comments below:

Cejudo shared his thoughts on Makhachev moving up to welterweight, stating:

"With Islam Makhachev vacating his belt, I guess that makes me the last fighter to ever be double champ. And I’m Triple champ. You’re welcome."

Check out Henry Cejudo's comments below:

Coach Javier Mendez previews Jack Della Maddalena vs. Islam Makhachev

The outcome of UFC 315 determined Islam Makhachev's next move, which is to move to welterweight to face Jack Della Maddalena. The former lightweight champion's coach, Javier Mendez, believes in the Dagestani's abilities to dethrone the current 170-pound champ.

In an interview with Submission Radio, he had this to say:

"[Islam Makhachev] can do it all. Can he take Jack [Della Maddalena] down? Absolutely he can take him down. Can he outstrike Jack? Absolutely he could outstrike him. But is it wise to try to outstrike him like I feel we can? It may not be. It may be the better deal to do what Belal [Muhammad] should've done. That's something I know Islam will do because he's never not listened to us."

Check out Javier Mendez's comments below (12:40):

