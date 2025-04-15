Islam Makhachev vs. Ilia Topuria and Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 317? Colby Covington seems to think so

Reigning UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev defended his gold successfully for the fourth time by submitting short-notice opponent Renato Moicano at UFC 311. Meanwhile, Dricus du Plessis defended his UFC middleweight strap in a highly anticipated rematch against Sean Strickland at UFC 312.

Colby Covington has made some bold claims about the potential fights for both Makhachev and du Plessis. During a livestream session with streamer N3on, 'Chaos' revealed that both fighters are expected to compete during International Fight Week.

Claiming that the UFC lightweight champion will go up against Ilia Topuria and 'Stillknocks' is set to battle Khamzat Chimaev, Covington said:

"The next big pay-per-view will have to go this summer - International Fight Week... [Where it's at?] Vegas, I think it's in the end of June, so, like two months from now... [Who's going to be the main event?] They have not announced it but I think [Islam] Makhachev and [Ilia] Topuria. It's going to be a sick fight."

He added:

"I think the 85 [185-pound weight class] title fight between Dricus du Plessis versus Khamzat Chimaev [in the co-main event]. They always stack it for the International Fight Week."

Check out Colby Covington's comments below:

Colby Covington previews potential Islam Makhachev vs. Ilia Topuria bout

Colby Covington weighed in on a potential fight between Islam Makhachev and Ilia Topuria in an episode of the Red Hawk Recap. Leaning towards 'La Leyenda' to upset the UFC lightweight champion, Covington said:

"I think [Topuria] has the ability to upset him. That first Makhachev-Volkanovski fight was really close. A lot of people thought that [Alexander] Volkanovski won that fight, so I think that the blueprint is out there for [Islam] Makhachev."

'Chaos' added:

I didn't think he looked that good in the last fight versus Dustin [Poirier]. He looked beatable. He didn't look like, invincible, so I think that would be an interesting fight."

Check out Colby Covington's comments on Islam Makhachev below (14:13):

