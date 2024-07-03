Israel Adesanya addresses extended layoff from fighting, explains what reignited the "flame" inside him

Israel Adesanya recently spoke about his prolonged break from fighting and explained what rekindled his passion to return to active competition. 'The Last Stylebender' is set to make his comeback to the octagon, challenging reigning middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis in the main event of UFC 305.

The highly anticipated bout is scheduled to take place at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia, on Aug. 17.

The former two-time UFC 185-pound champion announced a self-imposed hiatus after losing his title to Sean Strickland at UFC 293 last September. Initially, he hinted that he might not compete again until 2027. However, in subsequent interviews, Adesanya admitted he was exaggerating and suggested he could return much sooner.

During the UFC 305 on-sale press conference on Tuesday, Adesanya shared that he took an extended break from his career to prioritize his mental health:

"This is the longest layoff of my fighting career. Five fights in 18 months—not just a fight, champion. It's not just the fights itself, the camps, or the pressure of being the king of everything, so it was good for me to remove myself from the game. Enjoy life. I took up golf. Slowed things down a little bit."

The Nigerian-born Kiwi added that watching his teammates, Carlos Ulberg and Kevin Jousset, excel in the UFC reignited his drive and motivated him to return to the octagon:

"Seeing them bright-eyed like, 'Wow, I'm about to get in the UFC, or I'm the UFC doing it,' kind of reignites that flame, and also taking time off did that for me."

'The Last Stylebender' is currently navigating the toughest phase of his career since his unsuccessful attempt at the light heavyweight title against then-champion Jan Blachowicz at UFC 259 in March 2021. Adesanya has won only four of his last seven octagon appearances.

Israel Adesanya on why defeating Dricus du Plessis matters more than regaining UFC title

At the same pre-fight press conference, Israel Adesanya hinted that he is focused more on settling a personal score than reclaiming the title in his upcoming bout against Dricus du Plessis:

"It’s about taking on the best warriors from different lands and putting them on my record. I’ve never beaten Dricus du Plessis, so beating him is what attracts me to this fight, not the belt. Those who have never been in our shoes will never understand that mindset. So yeah, f**k the belts. I’m coming for heads, and I stick with that."

Adesanya and Du Plessis seemed destined to clash long before their intense altercation at UFC 290 in July 2023. Their rivalry began when 'The Last Stylebender' held the middleweight championship, and du Plessis publicly challenged him, vowing to become the true African champion.

