Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski make a 'shoey' bet for UFC 276 fight

Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski have made an interesting bet on the upcoming UFC 276 pay-per-view event that's surely going to excite fight fans. The pair were seen discussing fights lined up on the heavily stacked card for the event, which will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on July 2.

Adesanya is set to headline the event in a middleweight title fight against Jared Cannonier and Volkanovski will co-headline a featherweight title scrap against Max Holloway. Ahead of their respective fights, 'The Last Stylebender' and 'The Great' broke down fights on the card.

Chamatkar Sandhu @SandhuMMA Here's the official poster for UFC 276 Here's the official poster for UFC 276 🏆 https://t.co/Zs4LryfrMV

While predicting a preliminary card welterweight matchup between Robbie Lawler and Bryan Barberena, Adesanya and Volkanovski made a "shoey" bet. While the Nigerian-born Kiwi picked Barberena to win, Volkanovski chose Lawler. Whoever loses the bet must drink beer from the winner's shoe.

Watch them predict the fight in the video below, released by Adesanya's YouTube channel:

Israel Adesanya outlines potential risks for Max Holloway against Alexander Volkanovski

Max Holloway and Alexander Volkanovski will go to war for the third time this weekend at UFC 276. Although the Australian won the first two fights via decision, many claimed that Holloway should have been declared the winner in the second fight, which was very closely contested.

This time around, Volkanovski wants to put all doubts to rest as to who is the best featherweight on the planet by beating Holloway for the third and possibly final time. Israel Adesanya believes Volkanovski has the edge over Holloway in their upcoming fight.

According to him, Holloway is a very entertaining fighter but his style often leaves him vulnerable to getting cracked. Over the years, Holloway has proven to have a granite chin, but sooner or later, the hits start taking a toll and there's a possibility of the chin cracking.

BINGO @ThebookieCR #volk #maxholloway #ufc #MMA #bettingtips #mmagambling In his UFC career, Max Holloway has absorbed 1,811 significant strikes. Granted not all of them have been to the head but surely his chin cracks eventually… no? I think Volk chins him at #UFC276 #ufc bets #GamblingTwitter In his UFC career, Max Holloway has absorbed 1,811 significant strikes. Granted not all of them have been to the head but surely his chin cracks eventually… no? I think Volk chins him at #UFC276 #volk #maxholloway #ufc #MMA #bettingtips #mmagambling #ufcbets #GamblingTwitter

If Volkanovski manages to touch him up in this fight, Adesanya believes 'The Great' will retain the title against Holloway. He said:

"I feel like this guy gets touched up too much. He gets touched up too much and he likes to bang...These guys, they have to [protect the chin because] it crumbles at some point. This does not last forever, you have to be into...What did you say today? The best thing you said in training today is the best fighters in the world have the best defense..."

