Israel Adesanya is appealing to Netflix as he looks for a distributor for his latest documentary.

The reigning UFC middleweight recently took to Twitter to express interest in the streaming giant to be the highest bidder for his documentary, which received positive reviews. He tweeted that he is hopeful that Netflix will be the one that acquires the rights as he believes it is a powerful documentary that will inspire young men everywhere:

"@netflix, please be the highest bidder for my documentary. Young men need to see this film."

Israel Adesanya @stylebender @netflix , please be the highest bidder for my documentary. Young men need to see this film. @netflix , please be the highest bidder for my documentary. Young men need to see this film.

'Izzy' recently shared that he held a debut screening for the documentary at the Tribeca Film Festival. He tweeted a photo of the poster as well as a caption that describes what viewers can expect to see, writing:

"Tonight...the debut of "Stylebender" !...This film will showcase sides of me never before seen. I am a very private person with my personal life, so being vulnerable on here hits different. Can't wait for yous to see it xo"

It will be interesting to see whether Adesanya will get his wish and whether Netflix will be the highest bidder and acquire the rights to host the documentary on their streaming service.

What happened when Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira ran into each other at the airport?

Israel Adesanya recently ran into his longtime rival, Alex Pereira, at an airport, and they both shared the interaction on their respective social media accounts.

'Izzy' and 'Poatan' were cordial and had a friendly exchange during the coincidental encounter. The reigning UFC middleweight champion shared a video on his Instagram story, which showed his hilarious reaction to seeing Pereira at the back of the line and noting that he has a crazy life.

Pereira wrote:

"Guess who I met at the airport?"

Izzy wrote:

"My life is a video game"

It doesn't appear that the MMA trilogy will be taking place anytime soon. 'Poatan' is set to move up to light heavyweight against Jan Blachowicz at UFC 291.

Poll : 0 votes