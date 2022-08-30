Watch: Israel Adesanya is completely blown away by Simon Winthrop's incredible magic tricks

Israel Adesanya recently had some light-hearted fun with his friends and teammates ahead of his title bout against Alex Pereira.

In a recent video uploaded on FREESTYLEBENDER, the middleweight champ seemed thrilled by some magic tricks of magician Simon Winthrop. Winthrop's mental tricks bamboozled 'The Last Stylebender' and his friends, catching them completely off-guard.

Watch the magic tricks performed by Simon Winthrop for Israel Adesanya and his friends below:

The Kiwi is all set to fight Alex Pereira in a highly anticipated middleweight matchup at the main event of UFC 281. The event is scheduled for November 12 at the Madison Square Garden in New York. This will be Israel Adesanya's sixth title defense and he will attempt to maintain his unbeaten run in the 185lbs division.

Meanwhile, 'Poatan' last fought Sean Strickland at UFC 276 where he secured a stunning knockout win over 'Tarzan' at the 2:36 mark of the first round. With just three outings in the UFC, Pereira has impressively made his way to the top of the division and landed himself a title shot.

Sean Strickland claims Israel Adesanya ran from Jared Cannonier at UFC 276

According to reports, Sean Strickland will take on Jared Cannonier in a UFC Fight Night main event possibly on October 15.

ESPN MMA @espnmma UFC announced a middleweight matchup between Jared Cannonier and Sean Strickland for Oct. 15.



The promotion has not revealed a location, but it will most likely take place in Las Vegas. UFC announced a middleweight matchup between Jared Cannonier and Sean Strickland for Oct. 15.The promotion has not revealed a location, but it will most likely take place in Las Vegas. https://t.co/EWOkQhzu9b

In a recent interview with The Schmo, Strickland discussed his upcoming bout against 'The Killa Gorilla'. While talking about the matchup, 'Tarzan' promised that the fight would not be 'boring,' referring to the Israel Adesanya vs. Jared Cannonier clash at UFC 276.

Strickland also claimed that 'The Last Stylebender' "ran" from Cannonier during the fight, saying:

"I'm excited, man. Jared's a solid guy. He's a f**king hell of a fighter. It's kind of a shame Izzy ran from him and made a really boring fight out of it, but it's not going to be like that when me and him fight. It ain't going to be boring. I ain't going to f**king run around and dance around the ring like f**king Peter Pan with painted nails. We're going to f**king fight."

'Tarzan' added:

"I know Jared lost to Izzy because f**king twinkle toes, Peter Pan with his painted nails, his manicures, ran around the cage, fought like a bi**h. I ain't going to f**king do that. Me and Jared, we're going to stand in the middle and we're going to do the f**king man dance, and someone's going to go to sleep."

You can check out Sean Strickland's full interview with The Schmo below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Virat Deswal