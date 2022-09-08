"Maybe they could have given him someone easier" - Israel Adesanya breaks down Tony Ferguson's shocking return to welterweight 

Israel Adesanya released a breakdown video for the upcoming UFC 279 card on his YouTube channel, focusing on the four biggest fights on the card.

Adesanya analyzed the fight taking place between Li Jingliang and Tony Ferguson. He suggested that the momentum that 'The Leech' is carrying with him right now will be the deciding factor in this fight.

'The Last Stylebender' also feels that the UFC could have given 'El Cucuy' an opponent that presents less danger for his first welterweight outing since 2011.

"Maybe they could have given him [Ferguson] someone easier, for his first venture at welterweight. It's a big name in 'The Leech', yeah it's a tough fight. His boxing is weird, I like it but it's weird. It's unorthodox."

Watch the video below:

Tony Ferguson won The Ultimate Fighter 13, which took place at welterweight, and has also fought in that weight class at PureCombat, another MMA organization. So 'El Cucuy' is no stranger to 170 pounds despite Adesanya's comments.

'The Last Stylebender' hopes to see Ferguson revert back to his old ways, and use wrestling scrambles in order to be effective and get the win on Saturday night.

Israel Adesanya gives Alex Pereira a 6/10 on the 'Threat Meter'

Israel Adesanya's next opponent will be a man who he has faced and lost to on two previous occasions. However, the champion is yet to face Alex Pereira in MMA.

But that won't be the case for much longer, as the pair are scheduled to fight at UFC 281 on November 12.

Adesana was interviewed by Combat TV about the upcoming fight and was asked how much of a threat Pereira presents out of 10. He had the following to say:

"To be honest, as an MMA fighter, I'll give him like a 6. If I'm being honest. Threat meter is 6. There's one thing he is really good at. That left hook. And that's what he catches a lot of people with. He's not going to catch me with a flying knee."

Watch the interview below:

Israel Adesanya is currently 0-2 against Alex Pereira in kickboxing and will look to avenge his losses with an emphatic victory at UFC 281. There is much excitement surrounding this fight, as many fans feel that 'Poatan' is the first man to truly test Adesanya's ability on the feet.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Harvey Leonard