Israel Adesanya calls for a quadrilogy between Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno - "Dana, make it happen!"

Israel Adesanya recently gave his take on the rivalry between Brandon Moreno and Deiveson Figueiredo.

The two flyweights locked horns for the third time in the co-main event of UFC 270, where Figueiredo came away with a unanimous decision victory. In their trilogy, both fighters have won one fight apiece since their first clash ended in a majority-draw.

Adesanya, who regularly posts videos of his live reactions to UFC events on his YouTube channel, clamored for a fourth bout between the two 125 lbs fighters. The reigning UFC middleweight champion said:

"Quadrilogy! quadrilogy, anyone? Dana, make it happen!"

Watch Israel Adesanya's full reaction to UFC 270 below:

The first fight between Brandon Moreno and Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 256 ended in a draw, allowing then-champion Figueiredo to retain his title. In the rematch at UFC 263, Moreno shocked the world and choked out his Brazilian counterpart in the third round to become the new champion of the flyweight division.

Moreno outstruck Figueiredo throughout their trilogy fight at UFC 270. 'The Assassin Baby' had the upper hand over 'Deus da Guerra' when it comes to total significant strikes by a small margin. Nevertheless, he came up short according to the judges.

Sports betting writer Adam Martin believes the three knockdowns made the difference for the new titleholder. Martin tweeted:

"Official stats for Moreno vs. Figueiredo. Moreno did land more strikes, BUT Figgy had 3 knockdowns. In a very close fight otherwise, it appears those knockdowns were the difference. #UFC270"

Adam Martin @MMAdamMartin Official stats for Moreno vs. Figueiredo. Moreno did land more strikes, BUT Figgy had 3 knockdowns. In a very close fight otherwise, it appears those knockdowns were the difference. #UFC270

A fourth fight between the flyweight duo is likely to happen down the line, considering the competitiveness of their previous bouts. Whether a rubber match comes to fruition directly after their UFC 270 clash remains to be seen as the UFC will be looking to avoid a logjam of contenders at 125 lbs.

Brandon Moreno believes he beat Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 270

Brandon Moreno enjoyed quite a bit of success in his trilogy bout with Deiveson Figueiredo, despite coming out on the wrong end of a unanimous decision. After the fight, the Mexican shared that he believed he had won before acknowledging that it was a closely-contested affair.

Looking visibly disappointed, 'The Assassin Baby' spoke to Joe Rogan after the devastating loss and shared his thoughts on the same. He said:

"Man, I feel like I landed better combinations. Maybe, he connected with more power but I don't know... It is what it is... I feel like he did a better gameplan this time... I was putting the better pace in the fight but I've to go back home and watch the fight again."

Watch Brandon Moreno's full post-fight interview with Joe Rogan below:

UFC_AUSNZ @UFC_AUSNZ



Whatever the result, Brandon Moreno is a Champion #UFC270 A class act in defeatWhatever the result, Brandon Moreno is a Champion A class act in defeat 👏Whatever the result, Brandon Moreno is a Champion 🇲🇽🏆 #UFC270 https://t.co/qNYwAV7Sy6

Also Read Article Continues below

Interestingly, Deiveson Figueiredo called for a fourth bout against Brandon Moreno in his post-fight interview. They will undoubtedly run it back at some point down the line.

Edited by C. Naik