Israel Adesanya caught on camera consoling Kiwi boxer Junior Fa after loss with a pat on the backside [VIDEO]

The past weekend at the 'Day of Reckoning' boxing event, Israel Adesanya was seen consoling fellow New Zealander Junior Fa after he failed to capture the WBC Continental and WBO NABO heavyweight titles.

In footage posted by TNT Sports on Instagram, 'The Last Stylebender' can be seen consoling his countryman following a crushing seventh-round TKO loss to Cuba's Frank Sanchez.

In the video, the former UFC middleweight champion is heard motivating Fa, followed by a friendly pat on the backside.

Check out Israel Adesanya consoling Junior Fa below:

During his title reign, Adesanya was one of the most active champions in the UFC, fighting five times from 2022 to 2023. After his shocking defeat against Sean Strickland at UFC 293, the City Kickboxing affiliate has chosen to take a short hiatus from the sport.

The 34-year-old holds a record of 24-3, with wins against numerous bonafide legends, including Anderson Silva, Robert Whittaker and Yoel Romero. Many consider his title reign among the most dominant in UFC middleweight weight history.

Israel Adesanya dispels rumors of a 2027 comeback

While the fighting community took the news of Israel Adesanya taking a hiatus from MMA without much contention, his proclamation of a 2027 comeback sent the UFC fans into a frantic frenzy. Rest assured, Adesanya's comeback won't take that long.

During an interview with Derek Chisora at the 'Day of Reckoning' fight event in Saudi Arabia, 'The Last Stylebender' said:

"Me right now, I'm taking my time... I had four fights in 14 months as a champion in the UFC... I was the most active champion... in the league. Life has forced me to take some time off... but you will see me soon. I said 2027, and the retards out there thought that I actually meant that."

Catch Adesanya's comments below:

Expand Tweet