5 best Israel Adesanya performances in the UFC

Israel Adesanya has blossomed into one of the most entertaining, talented and polarizing fighters on the UFC roster since making his promotional debut in 2018.

'The Last Stylebender' accrued a professional kickboxing record of 75-5, winning multiple titles at promotions like Glory and King in the Ring. He made his MMA debut in 2012 and improved his record to 11-0 before signing with the UFC.

Since joining the world's premier MMA organization just under four years ago, Adesanya has become the UFC middleweight champion and subsequently defended his belt three times.

At just 32, he still has a long way to go in his career. Based on his current trajectory, the Nigerian could finish his career as one of the most dominant champions in UFC history.

That said, here are Adesanya's five best performances in the UFC.

#5. Israel Adesanya vs. Anderson Silva – UFC 234

UFC 234 was originally scheduled to be headlined by a middleweight championship bout between Robert Whittaker and Kelvin Gastelum. Unfortunately, Whittaker was forced to withdraw from the event after being hospitalized the night before.

The co-main event, which pitted rising star Israel Adesanya against UFC legend Anderson Silva, was subsequently bumped up to the main event. The two striking specialists put on a memorable fight that left fans in attendance at the Rod Laver Arena in awe.

The fight was a treat to watch from start to finish as both fighters found themselves in a high-octane chess match. Adesanya came away with a unanimous decision victory on the night. Their bout won the 'Fight of the Night' honor as well.

Their showdown represented a lot more than a three-round middleweight clash. Upon joining the UFC in 2006, Silva went on an unprecedented 15-fight winning streak, comprising 14 finishes. His incredible run between 2006 and 2012 saw 'The Spider' cement his legacy as one of the greatest fighters of all time.

He came into his bout with Adesanya at the age of 43 and was clearly in the final stretch of his MMA career. Their embrace after the bout felt like a 'passing of the torch' moment.

Watch the highlights of the Israel Adesanya vs. Anderson Silva fight below:

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by David Andrew