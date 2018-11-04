×
UFC 230 Results: Full Card Results including Cormier vs Lewis

Feature
04 Nov 2018, 10:34 IST

UFC 230: Daniel Cormier vs Derrick Lewis
UFC 230: Daniel Cormier vs Derrick Lewis

UFC 230 has had more than its fair share of drama, leading up to the fight. Drama will never be far when Daniel Cormier is involved but add to that speculation that was shut down later, of Brock Lesnar might appear in the event, made sure there was more than a little excitement heading into the fight.

Daniel Cormier's opponent Derrick Lewis also created hype for the fight, after his excellent win against Alexander Volkov earlier drew a lot of attention to him. The win had come in the last seconds of their fight, which made him one of the hottest prospects coming out of the card.

On the card, Chris Weidman was also co-headlining the night in his own fight. Although he was supposed to fight Luke Rockhold, due to injuries Rockhold had to pull out. As a result, Jacare Souza had to step up instead and take his place, something that won't hurt Weidman at all.

In this article, we will take a look at all the action from the UFC 230 Main Card Results. Before that, we will take a quick look at UFC 230 Results from the UFC 230 undercard. For the detailed results of the UFC 230 Undercard, click here.

Early Preliminary Card:

Adam Wieczorek vs. Marcos Rogério de Lima: Adam Wieczorek defeated Marcos Rogério de Lima via Unanimous Decision (30-27 * 3)

Shane Burgos vs. Kurt Holobaugh: Shane Burgos defeated Kurt Holobaugh via Submission (Armbar, 1st Round, 2 Minutes and 11 Seconds)

Matt Frevola vs. Lando Vannata: Matt Frevola and Lando Vannata ended the fight in a Majority Draw

Preliminary Card:

Jason Knight vs. Jordan Rinaldi: Jordan Rinaldi defeated Jason Knight via Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-25, 30-26)

Sijara Eubanks vs. Roxanne Modafferi: Sijara Eubanks defeated Roxanne Modafferi via Unanimous Decision (30-27 * 3)

Julio Arce vs. Sheymon Moraes: Sheymon Moraes defeated Julio Arce via Split Decision (29-28, 28-29, 30-26)

Ben Saunders vs. Lyman Good: Lyman Good defeated Ben Saunders via Knockout (1st Round, 1 Minute and 32 Seconds)

Now, we head into the results from the main card.

