Israel Adesanya challenges Michael B. Jordan to a fight inside the Octagon

It seems like Israel Adesanya wants to have a bit of fun inside the octagon.

Sharing a video of Michael B. Jordan's latest movie, Tom Clancy's Without Remorse, the UFC middleweight champion called the actor out for a fight inside the octagon.

Izzy challenged Jordan, who plays the role of U.S. Navy Seal John Kelly in the movie, and promised to show him "what without remorse really looks like".

Yo @MichaelB4Jordan, who you think wins a fight in the Octagon? Me or John Kelly? I'll show you what #WithoutRemorse really looks like. #PrimeVideo #ad pic.twitter.com/u0amnaHkr1 — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) May 3, 2021

Tom Clancy's Without Remorse is a 2021 action thriller movie based on the 1993 novel of the same name by Tom Clancy. It is a spinoff of the Jack Ryan movie series and co-stars Jamie Bell, Jodie Turner-Smith, Luke Mitchell and Guy Pearce, among other notable actors.

John Kelly, the character Michael B. Jordan plays in the movie, sets out to avenge the murder of his pregnant wife and fellow unit members, only to find himself entangled in an even bigger conspiracy.

Funnily enough, Michael B. Jordan possibly has some experience regarding combat sports. He was cast as Adonis 'Donnie' Creed, the son of Apollo Creed in the seventh movie of the Rocky franchise, Creed. He starred alongside Sylvester Stallone, who played the role of the main protagonist, Rocky Balboa, in the previous Rocky movies.

The movie was Jordan's second collaboration with Ryan Coogler, who would later go on to direct the groundbreaking production Black Panther under the banner of Marvel Studios. Jordan starred as N'Jadaka a.k.a Erik Killmonger, the cousin of the Wakandan king, T'Chala a.k.a Black Panther.

Israel Adesanya to fight Marvin Vettori at UFC 263

Advertisement

After a valiant but unsuccessful attempt at securing the UFC light heavyweight belt, Israel Adesanya is now back in his own division and all set to defend his belt. The middleweight champion will be going up against Marvin Vettori in a rematch of their 2018 bout.

Israel Adesanya and Marvin Vettori will lock horns at UFC 263 on June 12, 2021 at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

Israel Adesanya and Marvin Vettori's rematch will take place at the same arena that hosted their first fight.



(via @marc_raimondi, @arielhelwani, @ryanjfrederick) pic.twitter.com/SVZTkwZGlw — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 2, 2021

The UFC's decision to book Marvin Vettori against Israel Adesanya and not Robert Whittaker, who is the top-ranked middleweight and is on a three fight winning streak.

However, it was soon cleared up that Izzy wanted to fight in June, and having fought Kelvin Gastelum in April, it was not possible for Robert Whittaker to take up and prepare for a title fight by then.

Robert Whittaker will be fighting the winner of Israel Adesanya vs. Marvin Vettori later this year.