Israel Adesanya claims UFC has "got a date" for rumored fight with Alex Pereira

Israel Adesanya has said he is already in talks with the UFC to schedule a fight with Alex Periera for a specific date. In a recently uploaded video to his YouTube channel FREESTYLEBENDER, 'The Last Stylebender' was interviewed by his brother David Adesanya.

When asked whether he wanted Pereira to be his next opponent, Adesanya replied in the affirmative. The UFC middleweight champion revealed that he was already planning the fight for a particular date along with the promotion but decided not to disclose it in the interview.

"When do I want it? We've got a date. We've already started out. This is like, we're already planning. We're sussed with it," said Israel Adesanya.

Adesanya and Periera recently competed on the same night at UFC 276. 'The Last Stylebender' headlined the card against Jared Cannonier, and 'Poatan' took on Sean Strickland in a middleweight clash on the main card.

The Nigerian native outclassed Cannonier for the majority of the fight and cruised to a comfortable unanimous decision victory to record his fifth successful title defense. Many criticized the 25-minute fight for lacking action.

Periera made quick work of Strickland and finished him in the fight's opening round.

Israel Adesanya is 0-2 against Alex Periera in kickboxing

Israel Adesanya and Alex Periera are not unfamiliar with each other. They have faced each other in kickboxing matches on two separate occasions.

'Poatan' was the victor in both those fights and even knocked Adesanya out in their second encounter.

In his UFC 276 post-fight interview, 'The Last Stylebender' called out the Brazilian and said when the two would eventually meet in the octagon, he would not repeat the mistakes of their kickboxing matchups.

"Look, we know who is next. That poatan p*ha [Alex Pereira]. Trust me, the first time I told you. It was an error on my part spamming right hands and that was in kickboxing... But like I said at the press conference, the next time I put you on skates, you're going to get frozen like Elsa."

