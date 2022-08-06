"I'm just a vessel and the universe talks to me" - Israel Adesanya on coincidentally channeling The Undertaker in front of the McMahon family

Israel Adesanya has always been vocal about being a big WWE fan, and 'The Last Stylebender' had his love for the company on full display during his memorable walkout at UFC 276 in Las Vegas.

Adesanya paid homage to The Undertaker as he walked out to the retired WWE superstar's iconic theme song with Vince McMahon, Triple H, and Stephanie McMahon sitting in the front row, cageside.

It so happened that the WWE higher-ups made it to Adesanya's main event bout after wrapping up the Money in the Bank pay-per-view, which also took place in Las Vegas that night. Speaking to ESPN MMA, Adesanya stated that it was all coincidental that the WWE executives were in attendance that night.

The UFC middleweight champion said:

"I don't do it all the time, just for big fights, big statements. I really like to make a scene and it was cool enough that the WWE family was on site that night. I never planned that but again, I'm just a vessel and the universe talks to me, and I get things done."

Watch Israel Adesanya discuss his UFC 276 walkout below:

Israel Adesanya gets his shot at revenge against Alex Pereira at UFC 281

After weeks of anticipation, a middleweight title clash between Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira has been made official for UFC 281 on November 12. 'The Last Stylebender' will finally have the opportunity to avenge his two losses to 'Poatan' from their days in Glory Kickboxing.

Pereira scored his first victory over Adesanya via unanimous decision in April 2016 and followed that up with a stunning third-round knockout the following year in March in a rematch.

Pereira improved his MMA record to 6-1 when he dispatched the highly ranked Sean Strickland with a first-round knockout at UFC 276, the same night Adesanya defeated Jared Cannonier via unanimous decision. 'Poatan' will look to score his seventh straight win and deliver another spectacular performance against 'The Last Stylebender' when the two collide in November.

Adesanya, meanwhile, will aim to continue his dominant run in the division and make a sixth successful defense of his middleweight crown when he takes on a former foe.

