Israel Adesanya cracks hilarious joke during Nina-Marie Daniele interview in Saudi Arabia: "I see you put the t*ts away!"

Former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya cracked a funny joke when he met Nina-Marie Daniele for an interview in Saudi Arabia.

Adesanya is scheduled to face Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Fight Night in Riyadh on Feb. 1. Adesanya is looking to get back to winning ways after losing consecutive title fights against Sean Strickland and Dricus Du Plessis.

'The Last Stylebender' has graced the octagon with his presence 17 times, winning 13 of those encounters. This will be the first time since 2019 that Adesanya will be competing in a non-title fight.

Meanwhile, Imavov is on a three-fight win streak with victories over Roman Dolidze, Jared Cannonier, and Brendan Allen. The French native is currently ranked number five in the middleweight rankings and would be looking to get a title shot with a win over Adesanya.

In a post on X by Daniele, she revealed what the former champion told her when she met him for an interview in Saudi Arabia. She wrote:

"Izzy as soon as he sees me: 'I see you put the t*ts away in Saudi Arabia!' Mans got jokes lol. Always an honor interviewing Israel Adesanya ! Raw no… iykyk interview out soon! @stylebender"

Check out Nina-Marie Daniele's post below:

"He's going to be unstoppable" - Alexander Volkanovski says Israel Adesanya looks better than ever

Former UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski joined Israel Adesanya recently for the final stages of his preparations ahead of his fight against Nassourdine Imavov.

'The Great' was left impressed by Adesanya's work ethic and training form ahead of his first non-title fight since 2019. The former champion visited Adesanya at City Kickboxing in New Zealand. He said:

"Obviously we've had a lot of five-round Spydas. At the back end of your career you probably wouldn't expect to see the best Spydas you've ever done. But I literally, that is the best Spyda I have ever seen [Adesanya] do. Very, very happy I got to see that. Always confident in him, but seeing that work ethic and that work rate he just put there, mate, he's going to be unstoppable."

Check out Alexander Volkanovski's comments below (7:11):

