In the main event of UFC 253, Israel Adesanya put on a clinic against Paulo Costa and put away the Brazilian with ease to retain the UFC Middleweight Championship. While many around the world believed that Adesanya's physique would be a disadvantage against the hard-hitting Borrachinha, The Last Stylebender once again proved that precision beats power and timing beats speed.

Following his win, Israel Adesanya interacted with the MMA media and used his platform to send a strong message to anyone who is suffering from bullying around the world. Not only did the reigning UFC Middleweight Champion dedicate his win to anyone suffering from being bullied but also claimed that whether it be at school, work, or at home, one has to fight back.

"I dedicate this fight to anyone, whether it be at school or at home or at work if you're boss is grinding you. I dedicate this fight to you guys because you have to fight back. You can't just take that all the time, you have to bite back."- said, Israel Adesanya.

Who is next in line for Israel Adesanya?

With his win over Paulo Costa, Israel Adesanya has now cemented his place as one of the greatest middleweight champions in history. And with former division champion Robert Whittaker set to fight Jared Cannonier at UFC 254, Izzy has claimed that he is highly interested in fighting The Killa Gorilla if he beats Whittaker in their fight.

However, if The Reaper manages to get it done against Cannonier, Adesanya would be open to a rematch against Whittaker and also noted that he looks forward to knocking out the former champion once again.

Israel Adesanya initially defeated Robert Whittaker at UFC 243 to win the undisputed UFC Middleweight Championship in the first place and since then has defended his strap against two of the hardest hitters in the division in Yoel Romero and Paulo Costa.

