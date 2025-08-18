  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • Israel Adesanya deems UFC 319 Khamzat Chimaev "a mess to deal with": "Division is in good hands" 

Israel Adesanya deems UFC 319 Khamzat Chimaev "a mess to deal with": "Division is in good hands" 

By Ujwal Jain
Modified Aug 18, 2025 08:03 GMT
Israel Adesanya (left) impressed by Khamzat Chimaev
Israel Adesanya (left) impressed by Khamzat Chimaev's (right) UFC 319 showing. [Images courtesy: Getty Images and @stylebender on Instagram]

Like most in the MMA world, Israel Adesanya hadn't expected Khamzat Chimaev to win a five-round war against Dricus du Plessis. However, after 'Borz's' dominant win at UFC 319, the Hall of Famer is now convinced that the middleweight gold is in good hands.

Ad

In the lead-up to the fight, 'The Last Stylebender' has predicted that Chimaev would either fetch a submission win early or that du Plessis would take control in the championship rounds.

Chimaev's cardio was a subject of concern for fans and pundits, and much like them, Adesanya had suspected the Chechen-born Emirati would run out of steam the longer the fight went.

However, at UFC 319, 'Borz' used his superior wrestling to smother his opponent on the ground for most of the fight, earning a 50-44 win across the judges' scorecards.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Reacting to the result on his YouTube channel, Adesanya said:

"Not what I expected, but I'm glad that Khamzat fixed his cardio, or improved his cardio to the point where he can go five rounds and just ragdoll people, that a mess. That's a mess to deal with, because I thought DDP [du Plessis] Round 4 would be able to stuff the take downs to where Khamzat will get tired, but he didn't even slow down. He slowed down DDP, he slowed him down, which was very impressive."
Ad

Adesanya added:

"That's where he [du Plessis] finished me in Round 4 [at UFC 305], because I thought, 'I got him now', but he juts finds a way to get his third wind, fourth wind, but yeah, Khamzat made sure he didn't even get the first wind and just smothered him... [The score was] 50-44, that was crazy. Khamzat, [the] new middleweight champion, the division is in good hands."
Ad

Check out Israel Adesanya's comments on Khamzat Chimaev below:

Ad

When Israel Adesanya slammed Khamzat Chimaev for calling him out

While Israel Adesanya now has nothing but praise for Khamzat Chimaev, in 2023, when he still held the middleweight strap, 'The Last Stylebender' clapped back at the 31-year-old over a callout.

In the lead-up to his UFC 294 clash against Kamaru Usman, 'Borz' had accused the promotion of shielding Adesanya from him. Addressing the callout during an appearance on the IMPAULSIVE podcast, the Nigerian-born Kiwi said:

"He said some s**t in the past. He always tweets after my fights anyway. I don't respond to the nonsense... I'm the champ. Even like when [Alex] Pereira took the belt, I was still the champ... because I'm one of the greatest in this game right now, and they want to have me on their mantle piece, or that name, 'Yeah I beat him', or, 'I fought him.'"
About the author
Ujwal Jain

Ujwal Jain

Ujwal Jain is a sports journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda and holds a bachelor's degree in mass communication and journalism. He has been practicing martial arts from an early age and won several accolades at national-level competitions in karate and Taekwondo. He also holds a back belt in karate. Ujwal loves fact-checking, helping out with related research, and being a fresh set of eyes for fellow writers’ articles.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Ujwal Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications