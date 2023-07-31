Israel Adesanya dog video: Why have the UFC champion's interactions with his dog become a point of discussion on the internet?

Israel Adesanya is one of the most popular fighters in the UFC, however, he received some backlash and became the point of discussion online for post a video of his dog.

The reigning UFC middleweight champion posted an old video on his Twitter account of his dog, Milli, who passed away. The caption itself wasn't the reason for the backlash, but it was what he was doing that led to fans weighing in.

In the video, Adesanya is showing affection to his dog, but fans were bothered as there was a moment that showed the middleweight champion moving his hand towards an inappropriate area. The video sparked plenty of reactions in the comments, with some suggesting that he deleted the video entirely and others calling him out for thinking it was a good idea to post it.

The reaction was overwhelmingly negative towards the middleweight champion, which is something that fans still reference when they attempt to troll him on social media.

Alex Pereira indicates that he'd like a trilogy with Israel Adesanya at middleweight

Alex Pereira bounced back from his middlweight title loss to Israel Adesanya this past weekend as he earned a split decision win over Jan Blachowicz in his light heavyweight debut at UFC 291.

During his post-fight press conference, the topic of a potential trilogy with 'Izzy' was brought up, which is logical because they are 1-1 in MMA. 'Poatan' noted that he's interested in an MMA trilogy at some point, but has his sights set on the light heavyweight champion after defeating a former champion in Jan Blachowicz.

Despite his current trajectory and how difficult the weight cut is to make 185lbs, Pereira mentioned that he would still like a trilogy with 'Stylebender' to be contested at middleweight, saying:

"I went up to light heavyweight now, I want to do one more fight at light heavyweight, take some time from all those [weight] cuts and then I want to fight [Israel Adesanya] at middleweight. We are 1-1 at middleweight...there's nothing more fair than making the trilogy at middleweight." [51:36 - 51:59]