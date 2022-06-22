"I like new blood, that's what Jared Cannonier brings" - Israel Adesanya "excited" to face new opponent, describes where 'The Killa Gorilla' poses a threat

In a recent interview, Israel Adesanya spoke about his time as UFC middleweight champion and expressed his excitement at being able to defend his throne against "new blood."

The Nigerian-born New Zealander is one of the most alluring figures in the sport of mixed martial arts. As unique as he is outside the cage, it's his style inside the octagon that makes him one of the UFC's biggest stars.

Speaking with the hosts of The Rock in New Zealand, Israel Adesanya opened up about his upcoming clash against the dangerous Jared Cannonier and what it feels like lapping much of the division.

"I just like new blood. For me, the second [Marvin] Vettori fight I got bored... It's because I've done it already... I like new blood, and that's what Jared [Cannonier] brings. He's powerful, he's a guy that used to fight at heavyweight... [Alexander] Volkanovski has a lot of power because he's walked around heavy for years and that doesn't go away. So Jared still has that."

'The Last Stylebender' later expressed his delight with the Cannonier fight, claiming that his training heading into UFC 276 has been "even better" than his camp ahead of the rematch with Robert Whittaker earlier this year.

"It's new blood, I'm excited for this fight because it's been a while. My last camp for Rob rematch was great, [but] this is even better. I literally eat, sleep, train, wa**, repeat."

Adesanya and Jared Cannonier are scheduled to headline UFC 276 on July 2, with the illustrious middleweight title on the line. To earn his shot at the champion, 'The Killa Gorilla' recorded a beautiful elbow knockout of Derek Brunson in the second round of their clash at UFC 271.

Check out what Israel Adesanya had to say about his upcoming fight and more in the interview below:

Who's next for Israel Adesanya if he beats Jared Cannonier?

If Israel Adesanya is able to defend his middleweight crown for the fifth successive time early next month, who is the next contender ready to compete to take his prize?

A long-term foe of the champ is on his way up the rankings. Having already beaten Adesanya on two occasions in kickboxing, Alex Pereira is likely just one win away from a trilogy fight with the star.

The Brazilian must first get past Sean Strickland if he is to earn a chance at dethroning the long-reigning middleweight champion. That bout will take place on the undercard of Adesanya's clash with Cannonier.

