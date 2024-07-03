Israel Adesanya explains why beating Dricus du Plessis is more important than winning UFC gold: "F**k the belts, I'm coming for heads" 

  • home icon
By Manjit Sarmah
Modified Jul 03, 2024 10:30 GMT
Israel Adesanya (inset) weighs in on upcoming championship fight with Dricus du Plessis (right). [Image courtesy: Getty Images]
Israel Adesanya (inset) weighs in on upcoming championship fight with Dricus du Plessis (right). [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

Former UFC middleweight king Israel Adesanya is prioritizing personal vengeance over championship glory in his upcoming rematch with current titleholder Dricus du Plessis.

This highly anticipated clash at UFC 305 marks Adesanya's return after a year-long hiatus following his title loss to Sean Strickland at UFC 293.

also-read-trending Trending

In a recent clip uploaded by MMA Mania on their official X handle, Adesanya unveiled a revamped training regimen and a striking shift in mentality. Speaking to the media, 'The Last Stylebender' had this to say:

“It’s about taking on the best warriors from different lands and putting them on my record. I’ve never beaten Dricus Du Plessis, so beating him is what attracts me to this fight, not the belt. Those who have never been in our shoes will never understand that mindset. So yeah, f**k the belts. I’m coming for heads, and I stick with that."

Check out Israel Adesanya's comment below:

This shift in focus comes after a tumultuous period for Adesanya. He lost the middleweight title to Sean Strickland in September 2023, marking his second defeat in three fights. After a prior loss to Alex Pereira at UFC 281, Adesanya exacted revenge with a decisive knockout at UFC 287.

Du Plessis, meanwhile, has racked up nine consecutive victories, most recently dethroning Strickland via split decision at UFC 297.

Alex Pereira predicts Israel Adesanya to reclaim middleweight title at UFC 305

Alex Pereira, Adesanya's bitter rival, weighed in on the upcoming middleweight title fight between Israel Adesanya and Dricus du Plessis. Pereira, who holds the light heavyweight championship, surprisingly picked Adesanya to win back the 185-pound belt.

Speaking at the UFC 303 media scrum, 'Poatan' said:

"Well, I don't wanna predict too much of the fight. I mean, you can never know. But I do not see Israel Adesanya losing this fight."

Check out Alex Pereira's comments below (14:28):

youtube-cover

Edited by Tejas Rathi
