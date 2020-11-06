Israel Adesanya explains how Jan Błachowicz is different from Paulo Costa

UFC Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya explained in an interview with TheMacLife how Jan Błachowicz is different from his last opponent Paulo Costa. Although both fighters are heavy punchers, Adesanya believes the current Light Heavyweight Champion is a bigger challenge than Costa.

Speaking after Dana White's contender series, Adesanya said:

"Jan has his awkward style of striking which is something I will definitely take care of, me and my teammate 'Blood Diamond', who's even more awkward. So, I will have some more work for that. He's also got his wrestling or grappling, you might get to see more of my ground game."

You have seen some of my ground game against Kelvin Gastelum, Brad Tavares and the Italian fight (Marvin Vettori). I 'X-swept' him and tried to get on top, but you might see a little bit more this fight. You got to be able to get me first, I just love striking, but I also do love grappling. Although, I only use it when I need to.

Israel Adesanya preparing to fight Jan Błachowicz

UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya has decided to jump up a weight class to fight Jan Błachowicz. The 37-year-old defeated Dominick Reyes at UFC 253, the same card in which Israel Adesanya beat Costa.

Israel Adesanya of Nigeria kicks Paulo Costa of Brazil

Both fighters have hinted that the potential fight might take place in March of 2021. Błachowicz is on an impressive four-fight win streak and has defeated the likes of Luke Rockhold, Ronaldo Souza, Corey Anderson and Reyes during that time.

Despite his next opponent being the Polish powerhouse, Jon Jones remains on the horizon for the Last Stylebender. Jones has hinted that he is moving up to heavyweight before relinquishing his Light Heavyweight gold.

Although Jones doesn't have a fight booked at heavyweight, Adesanya says he'll fight the former champion at any weight class. Speaking of a potential fight with Jones, Adesanya said:

If I was waiting (to defend the light heavyweight title) I’ll just go back to 185 and f*** people up there and then if he (Jones) wins the heavyweight belt, I’ll just jump up and take that off him. It would be cool. It’s like, oh you took my old toy now I want it back, then comes back down and I’ll slap him across the face.