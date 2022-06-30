Israel Adesanya finds Paulo Costa's Twitter antics fun, jokingly adds he can't "pay child support" 

Israel Adesanya has admitted he finds former rival Paulo Costa's Twitter antics hilarious.

'The Last Stylebender' joked that he enjoyed Costa's posts, who continues to regularly meme the champion. The heated rivalry between 'Izzy' and 'The Eraser' culminated in 2020 at UFC 253. Costa was tipped to be one of the biggest threats to Adesanya's reign as champion. However, the New Zealander dispatched the Brazilian in the second round via TKO, earning a Performance of the Night bonus.

Speaking to ESPN MMA's YouTube channel, the 185lbs champion admitted that the Brazilian's Twitter continues to still make him laugh:

"Honestly, his [Paulo Costa] Twitter's fun. I literally like his Twitter. He still talks sh*t about me constantly but hey man, I'm sorry I can't pay child support, that's all I gotta say, I'm sorry."

Israel Adesanya steps into the octagon on July 3 at UFC 276 aiming to defend his middleweight title for a fifth consecutive time. 'Izzy' will face KO artist Jared Cannonier, who is fighting for his first title in the UFC. The 32-year-old has his sights firmly set on Anderson Silva's middleweight title defense record of 10.

As for Paulo Costa, the former contender will make his return to the octagon later this year when he faces MMA veteran Luke Rockhold. The 31-year-old is on the first two-loss streak of his career and a victory over Rockhold could shake up a middleweight division that's desperate for challengers.

Israel Adesanya says Sean Strickland must use "ego" to defeat Alex Pereira

The middleweight champion has weighed-in on the bout between Sean Strickland and Alex Pereira, which is also on the UFC 276 main card.

Strickland is a controversial and divisive character, but his skills in the octagon aren't to be doubted. 'Tarzan' is on an impressive six-fight win streak that includes wins over Uriah Hall and Jack Hermansson.

Fans were left stunned when the American accepted the fight with Pereira, who has only fought twice in the UFC and is currently unranked.

There is history between the Brazilian and Adesanya though.

Before signing for the UFC, 'The Last Stylebender' and 'Poatan' were kickboxers, enjoying successful careers. The pair met on two occasions, with the Brazilian getting the better of Adesanya both times. Pereira defeated the New Zealander by decision and then handed him the only KO loss of his kickboxing career via a devastating left hook.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA's James Lynch, Israel Adesanya gave a breakdown of the Strickland-Pereira fight, admitting he sees the American winning as long as he fights with his ego.

"I think, honestly, if I'm being honest, he might get f***ed up, Strickland. If he doesn't fight with his ego, he'll get f***ed up."

Should 'Izzy' defeat Cannonier, it looks as though his next opponent will have already been decided that same night.

