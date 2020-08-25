Israel Adesanya is well aware of Paulo Costa's shenanigans and in the lead-up to UFC 253, 'The Last Stylebender' will be bringing his "gang" to Abu Dhabi, just in case Costa tries to jump the Middleweight Champion.

While speaking to Submission Radio in a recent interview, Israel Adesanya noted that if he runs into Paulo Costa, he is willing to throw down with 'The Eraser' and as a backup, Adesanya will also have his crew at the UFC Fight Island.

'The Last Stylebender' further noted that he would rather whoop Costa inside the Octagon and claimed that it is in the latter's best interests to not try anything stupid prior to the fight. (H/T: MMA Mania)

“If we run into each other, I don’t care if he wants to throw down, we can throw down. I have my whole crew with me. I’ll have the gang gang with me. So, if he wants to try something stupid with white glasses and f***ing cringe king whoever, bring it. My gang versus your gang. But I’d rather whoop his ass in the cage. So, he better not try something stupid.”- Israel Adesanya told Submission Radio.

When will Israel Adesanya face Paulo Costa?

Israel Adesanya and Paulo Costa are scheduled to fight on the 26th of September in the main event of UFC 253 at the Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, also known as the UFC Fight Island.

The fight will mark Israel Adesanya's first title defense since an underwhelming fight against Yoel Romero at UFC 248 in which the former successfully walked out as the UFC Middleweight Champion, but the fight was heavily criticized globally. UFC 253 could be an entirely different story, given the intense bad blood between Paulo Costa and Israel Adesanya.

The Brazilian challenger will be looking forward to demolishing his opponent at UFC 253 in what will be Costa's first-ever shot at the UFC Middleweight Championship. However, he has to be careful against someone who is as smart as Adesanya is in the Octagon.