Israel Adesanya gets brutally honest about potential future UFC title shot, issues savage response to "washed" allegations: "What have you done?"

Former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya's recent fight results may not have unfolded in his favor. The 35-year-old has lost four fights in his last five UFC appearances with three stoppage defeats.

Despite the recent second-round TKO loss to Nassourdine Imavov, he held his ground about being in the best shape for the fight. He asserted in the post-fight interview that he felt "he was in control of everything" in the opening round. However, the ongoing spell of unfortunate setbacks has led some fans and MMA analysts to speculate that Adesanya's dominance is dwindling.

'The Last Stylebender' recently posted a YouTube video from his recent 'Ask Me Anything' posts on social media. Shedding light on his position in the middleweight championship landscape, Adesanya said:

“Do I have a title shot in mind for the future? No! When I got to the UFC, I never chased the belt. I stand on that. I never chased the belt. I expected it. I expected to be champion... I expected to get to this point that I wanted to get to because of the work that I put in and my belief in myself, [and] my mindset. I knew with everything that I was going to do, I was going to get there. I expected it."

Responding to the narrative that he's "washed," he added:

"They call me washed, but how are you going to call me washed when you haven’t even been in laundry? You haven’t even gotten dirty. What have you done?"

Check out Israel Adesanya's comments below (4:25):

Israel Adesanya responds to his "guy in a bar" comment about Alex Pereira in the past

Israel Adesanya remains unapologetic about his past comments about Alex Pereira.

While Adesanya was building one of the most commanding win streaks in the division, his arch-rival from kickboxing tenure, Pereira, was slowly establishing his name in MMA.

His two wins over Adesanya in kickboxing were seemingly his defining triumphs before signing with the UFC. However, 'Poatan' has since broken away the narrative of his legacy anchored to those two wins. He has carved his identity as one of the biggest superstars in the sport with three defenses of his 205-pound title in 2024.

Reacting to Pereira's rise and his past "guy in a bar" comment about the Brazilian during the aforementioned fan interaction, Adesanya said:

"I don’t regret it because I was right….I’m glad I did because it motivated him. Look what we’ve created. I created a monster.”

