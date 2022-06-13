"Stop f***ing kneeing!" - Israel Adesanya gets frustrated with Jiri Prochazka's mistakes against Glover Teixeira

While Israel Adesanya was watching UFC 275 with friends and family from the comfort of his home, he felt that Glover Teixeira was taking advantage of Jiri Prochazka's kicks. He was frustrated with Prochazka for overusing knee strikes during his brawls with Teixeira.

During the fight, Adesanya, who was rooting for the Czech fighter to win, noticed that he was using far too many knee strikes without proper setups. This allowed Teixeira, a fight game veteran, to grab those strikes and take him down subsequently.

Adesanya felt that Prochazka should have used uppercuts instead of knee strikes as they'd cause similar damage with less risk. In a video capturing Adesanya's live reaction to the fight, which has been shared on the Nigerian-born Kiwi's YouTube channel, he can be heard saying:

"Uppercut, uppercut, uppercut, stop trying to flying knee all the time. You got to set that up, the flying knee costed him...uppercut, stop kneeing, uppercut, same effect less risk...just stay there stop the f***ing knee [strikes]."

What's next for Jiri Prochazka?

Despite making some mistakes during the fight, Prochazka overcame adversity to pick up a submission win in the fifth and final round of the back-and-forth encounter, becoming the new light heavyweight champion. He achieved the feat in just three fights inside the octagon.

Moving forward, Jiri Prochazka has two options in hand. He could either rematch Teixeira for the title or take on a new challenger in what would be his first title defense. The 29-year-old isn't short of potential suitors as former champion Jan Blachowicz and top contender Magomed Ankalaev both called him out following his win at UFC 275.

Blachowicz suggested that a fight between him and Prochazka for the title would be the biggest MMA matchup in European history.

Prochazka seemingly accepted the challenge, claiming that his next fight is likely to be against Blachowicz. Ankalaev, however, wasn't happy to be ignored and made his feelings known on social media.

Teixeira has also called out the Czech fighter for an immediate rematch of their edge-of-the-seat thriller at UFC 275 but Prochazka is yet to respond.

