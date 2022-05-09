"That's how you make a f***ing announcement!" - Israel Adesanya gets goosebumps watching 'The Last Stylebender' promo for UFC 276 

Israel Adesanya was thrilled to watch 'The Last Stylebender' promo for his upcoming fight at UFC 276. During the broadcast of the recently concluded UFC 274 pay-per-view, the promotion released a thrilling promo featuring Adesanya before announcing his upcoming fight against Jared Cannonier.

Watch the promo below:

In a recently shared video on his YouTube channel, the Nigerian-born Kiwi can be seen watching the promo where his credentials are being narrated by the likes of Daniel Cormier and Joe Rogan, and he seems hyped up about it. The reigning middleweight champion said that he got goosebumps from watching the promo.

Adesanya further said that the promo will remind the world of who he is and what he's achieved thus far inside the octagon.

"This is how you do it. Look at that [showing the goosebumps on his skin] See this, this is how you do it. This is how you get, you get your heart [racing]. You gotta remind them, man. These people forget, they forget too quickly."

Watch Adesanya react to the promo below:

Israel Adesanya will defend the middleweight title against Jared Cannonier on July 2 at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada, in the headliner of what is likely to be the most heavily stacked pay-per-view card of the year. The event will be co-headlined by a trilogy fight between Max Holloway and Alexander Volkanovski for the featherweight title.

Stylistically, Jared Cannonier poses a different threat to Israel Adesanya compared to previous opponents

Adesanya has single-handedly wiped out most contenders in the middleweight division, having won all 11 of his fights at 185lbs thus far. The 32-year-old seems invincible at the moment with four successive title defenses under his belt already.

In Cannonier, however, Adesanya will face a different sort of threat than he previously had inside the octagon.

Known for his prolific striking, Israel Adesanya has often been matched against fighters who have a wrestling-heavy style. His upcoming opponent, however, is a knockout artist like no other in the middleweight division. The first fighter in UFC history to secure knockout wins in three weight classes, Cannonier has the touch of death in his hands.

'The Killa Gorilla' has won five out of his last six fights inside the octagon and finished four of those via TKO. At UFC 276, he will have a chance to finally get his hands on UFC gold.

