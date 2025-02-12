Israel Adesanya gets honest about befriending former opponents like Alex Pereira and Robert Whittaker despite heated rivalries: "I'm just a chill guy"

Israel Adesanya recently offered his candid thoughts on building friendships with former foes like Alex Pereira and Robert Whittaker, even after their intense rivalries inside the cage.

'The Last Stylebender' looks to be holding no grudges against his past opponents, regardless of the outcome of their encounters. This was on full display when Adesanya trained alongside Whittaker ahead of his last fight and then was seen sharing a moment of camaraderie when he sat octagon-side next to Pereira at UFC 312 this past week.

During a media scrum at UFC 312, Adesanya discussed his evolving relationships with Whittaker and Pereira, stating that harboring hatred or resentment toward his former opponents would be pointless. He further explained that such negative emotions would bring him no benefit and, instead, only hinder his peace of mind:

"With all these guys, what’s hating Alex or hating Rob or anyone else do for me? It doesn’t serve me at all. It’s just poisoning myself. I’m holding onto hate in my heart for someone who’s moved on. So why would I do that? I’m not that kind of person. I’m just a chill guy."

Check out Israel Adesanya's comments below (7:10):

'The Last Stylebender' was last seen in action at UFC Saudi Arabia earlier this month, where his rough patch continued with a second-round knockout loss to Nassourdine Imavov. This marks Adesanya's third consecutive defeat, bringing his record to a disappointing 4-5 in his last nine octagon appearances.

Alex Pereira extends training invitation to Israel Adesanya

During their time at UFC 312, Alex Pereira extended a gesture of support to Israel Adesanya, inviting his former longtime rival to train with him down the road. 'Poatan' expressed his thoughts through his translator and coach, Plinio Cruz:

"Let’s train together. Let’s make this partnership happen. I feel that I have a lot to show you, and you have a lot to show [me]."

Check out the interaction between Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya below:

Adesanya and Pereira have a storied rivalry, having squared off four times across their careers—twice in kickboxing and twice in the UFC. While Pereira holds the upper hand with three victories over Adesanya, 'The Last Stylebender' claimed victory in their most recent encounter at UFC 287 in April 2023.

'Poatan' is preparing for the fourth defense of his light heavyweight title, set to face Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313 on March 8, taking place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

