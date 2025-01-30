Israel Adesanya gives two-word response when asked to predict winner of arch-nemesis Alex Pereira's upcoming fight against Magomed Ankalaev

Israel Adesanya recently offered his prediction for the upcoming Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev championship fight. Pereira will defend his light heavyweight title against Ankalaev at UFC 313 on March 8 in Las Vegas.

The Brazilian champion has successfully defended his belt thrice, with knockout wins over Jamahal Hill, Jiří Procházka, and Khalil Rountree Jr.

Ankalaev, the No. 1 contender, is riding a 13-fight unbeaten streak, including wins over Aleksandar Rakić, Johnny Walker, and Anthony Smith. His well-rounded skill set presents a serious challenge to Pereira’s knockout power.

Asked for his prediction, Israel Adesanya, a former rival of Pereira, kept it brief. He responded with Pereira’s signature phrase:

"Poatan Chama"

Check out Israel Adesanya's comment below (5:42):

Meanwhile, Adesanya is preparing for his first non-title fight since 2019, facing Nassourdine Imavov in Saturday’s (Feb. 1) UFC Saudi Arabia main event. The former middleweight champion, who once dominated the division, is on a two-fight skid and eager to reassert himself in the title picture.

Imavov, on the other hand, has won three straight and remains unbeaten in his last four fights. With notable victories over Jared Cannonier and Brendan Allen, he has established himself as a serious contender.

Adesanya’s experience and skill make him a threat, but Imavov’s momentum could spell trouble for the former champ.

Israel Adesanya credits his father for mindset shift ahead of UFC Saudi Arabia

Israel Adesanya has developed a renewed focus ahead of his upcoming fight, attributing his mental shift to his father’s influence.

In a recent training vlog, Adesanya revealed how his father, an accountant, changed his perspective on daily training. He explained that his father broke down his earnings per day, helping him see each morning as an opportunity to maximize his worth.

'The Last Stylebender' said:

"My dad made me realize, account for every day. He's my accountant, he told me, 'Do you know how much it is every day you wake up? You know you don't just get paid. Everyday you wake up is this much.' He did the calculations, and that made me look at my day different. Because I wake up and I'm like, 'Let's get money. I'm getting this much today.' When he told me [how much I make] I was surprised, this-many thousand every day... It's a good way to look at it because this way I'm accountable."

Check out Israel Adesanya's comment below (9:20):

