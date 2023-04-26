Israel Adesanya is fresh off a monumental win against longtime nemesis Alex Pereira. He KO'd 'Poatan' to finally earn a win against his rival, who had three victories against him across kickboxing and MMA. Unfortunately, after recapturing his UFC middleweight throne, there are other challenges Adesanya has faced.

'The Last Stylebender' recently hosted a Q&A on his Instagram story, allowing fans to ask him any non-fight-related questions. One fan asked him about the hardest pill he's ever had to swallow in life. Adesanya's answer unexpectedly involved his frustrations with the different forms of taxes he has been forced to pay.

Among the taxes that Israel Adesanya expressed his frustrations over are having to pay taxes on his wages, sales tax on purchases he makes, and income tax on money that's already been taxed. This, he claims, has been the hardest pill to swallow. He took to Twitter to share a screenshot of his Instagram story.

He characterized the entire tax structure as daylight robbery and criticized people who criticized him for doing everything possible to reduce the taxes he pays, which 'The Last Stylebender' feels are unfair. Regardless, the Nigerian striking specialist remains one of the most well-paid UFC fighters on the promotion's roster.

What's next for Israel Adesanya in the UFC?

Israel Adesanya has found himself in a position that's all-too familiar for dominant UFC fighters. Since defeating Alex Pereira at UFC 287, he has defeated most of the conceivable contenders in his division with the exception of a few. This is especially true after 'Poatan' announced his move to 205 lbs.

After his victory, 'The Last Stylebender' issued a public challenge to South African fighter Dricus du Plessis, whose past comments regarding whether Israel Adesanya and Kamaru Usman's UFC titles went to Nigeria or New Zealand and the United States drew the 185'er's ire.

However, 'Stillknocks' is now scheduled to face Robert Whittaker, the man that 'The Last Stylebender' defeated twice. With the entire middleweight top-five consisting of opponents that Adesanya has beaten, he has no clear challenger moving forward until either Whittaker or du Plessis emerge victorious.

