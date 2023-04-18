Israel Adesanya recently revisited his sensational knockout win over Alex Pereira to regain the middleweight championship at UFC 287.

Adesanya posted a clip of the final sequence of the fight, which shows Pereira landing strikes against the cage and 'Izzy' responding with two viscious right-hooks and then a follow-up hammerfist on the ground. He posted the video along with a caption that describes the kind of fighter he believes he is.

"I am thee coldest mothafu**a in this game! #Subzero #FinishHim #Fatality #MortalKombat #Elsa"

The caption is a reference to Sub-Zero and the visciousness of the knockout was compared to that of the fatality finishes in Mortal Kombat. 'Izzy' also included the Elsa-Frozen in reference to his quote from the UFC 276 post-fight interview, where he described what he intended to do when they fought again, saying:

"Like I said at the press conference, next time I put you on skates, you're gonna get Frozen like Elsa."

It was a massive win for Adesanya as 'Poatan' had already defeated him twice in kickboxing and once in MMA. So, it was a win that was meaningful to his combat sports career as a whole.

GIFSkullX @GIFSkullX "You're gonna get Frozen like Elsa"

- Israel Adesanya "You're gonna get Frozen like Elsa"- Israel Adesanya https://t.co/xwXRircMJE

Dana White says that Israel Adesanya could return to the octagon soon

XcellentMMA @XcellentMMA Dana White: 'Israel Adesanya wants to fight non-stop, constantly' Dana White: 'Israel Adesanya wants to fight non-stop, constantly' https://t.co/qNpIF6DiFW

It appears as though Israel Adesanya doesn't plan on remaining out of action very long and intends to be active this year.

During his post-event press conference following UFC Kansas City, Dana White provided an update on when fans could see 'Izzy' return to the octagon and make his first middleweight title defense in his second reign as champion. He mentioned that they are already in discussions for his next bout and teased a timeline, saying:

"Israel Adesnaya wants to fight non-stop, constantly, and he wants to fight everybody. We're working on that. He'll fight again soon. Maybe before the end of the summer."

It remains to be seen who will challenge 'Izzy' for the middleweight championship as he has stated numerous times that he'd like to fight new opponents. With that in mind, Sean Strickland and Dricus Du Plessis could possibly be in the mix.

Poll : 0 votes