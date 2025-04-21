Israel Adesanya goes full fanboy for John Cena at WrestleMania 41, internet reacts: "Two goats"

Israel Adesanya was in attendance when WWE legend John Cena made history by becoming a 17-time world champion at Wrestlemania 41 Night 2. This monumental event in pro wrestling was an exclamation point to Cena turning heel for the first time in two decades.
Israel Adesanya, a huge pro wrestling fan, has aped some of the theatrics of WWE performers in the past. His now-famous entrance at UFC 276, where he copied The Undertaker's entrance, will forever be etched in MMA/pro wrestling history.
While Cena enters the ring, Adesanya couldn't help but pay homage to the icon's "You Can't See Me" gesture.
"Childhood dream, achieved ✅ #Wrestlemania #JohnCena #thelasttimeisnow"
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
Fans are reacting to the video in the comments section, with @l.boog36 saying:
"The most epic event maybe one day I can live my childhoo✊🏾d✊🏾 dream too until then congratulations."
Meanwhile, @wonderboyfan469 said:
"two goats 🐐"
Here are more comments:
When Israel Adesanya admitted that a switch to WWE was "definitely" a possibility
When he said "childhood dream", Israel Adesanya didn't just mean seeing the biggest night in pro wrestling in person. As it turns out, the Nigerian-born Kiwi fighter once thought of becoming a pro wrestler himself.
'The Last Stylebender', at the height of his powers as the UFC middleweight champion, danced around the idea of dipping his toes into the WWE ring.
In an interview with TNT Sports in 2021, Adesanya was asked if he'll cross over to the WWE, since it became a sister company to the UFC under the TKO banner.
Adesanya said:
“I’ve never spoken to them [WWE] about it directly, but I speak to a few, well, a couple of guys from the Attitude Era, my era. Never spoken about it. But yeah, growing up, that was before I even knew what the UFC was, that existed, that [WWE] was definitely a dream of mine; or a path to, I guess, being where I’m at right now in the public eye, being a WWE superstar. So, yeah, it definitely is a possibility.”
Check out Israel Adesanya's comments below (9:57):