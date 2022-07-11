Israel Adesanya hated having to address "back-of-the-class idiot" Sean Strickland at UFC 276

UFC middleweight kingpin Israel Adesanya recently offered his take on Sean Strickland's performance at UFC 276. Adesanya dismissed 'Tarzan' as the "diot at the back of the class" for trying to disrupt his focus during their media interactions.

Watch Israel Adesanya's interaction with Sean Strickland below:

Sean Strickland featured in a middleweight bout against rising prospect Alex Pereira at UFC 276. The action unfolded on the main card at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Strickland was dismantled by the Brazilian in the first round after he landed a vicious left hook to knock him out. The loss snapped Strickland's six-fight winning streak in the UFC.

In a recent video that was uploaded to his YouTube channel, Israel Adesanya was seen discussing Strickland's performance inside the octagon at UFC 276. He asserted that he had warned 'Tarzan' of what would happen if he failed to focus on his own opponent.

"He should have listened to me when I told him, 'Just focus on the guy you have in front of you. Not me, the guy you have in front of you.' Because he was trying to, like, be like that idiot in the back of the class. I hated having to address that idiot."

Israel Adesanya confirms initiation of talks for a fight against Alex Pereira

In the same video, Israel Adesanya offered fans an update on his next fight inside the octagon. The Kiwi confirmed his interest in fighting Alex Pereira inside the octagon in the aftermath of his UFC 276 triumph against Jared Cannonier.

He recently revealed that the UFC had already discussed a potential date for the clash with him. He further admitted that he was open to returning to the cage at the agreed upon date. However, he refused to reveal the exact timeline of their bout.

Here's what Adesanya had to say about the same:

"We've got a date. We've already sussed it out. This is, like, we're already planning. Yeah, we're sussed with it."

Watch the full video below:

Adesanya and Pereira have previously locked horns with each other on two occasions, with 'The Last Stylebender' suffering losses in both those fights. However, they were kickboxing fights.

The Kiwi will hope to turn the tables on Pereira this time around and register a win to successfully retain his middleweight strap.

