Israel Adesanya hilariously responds to Sean Strickland claiming the middleweight champion "je*ks off to cartoons"

Israel Adesanya had an amusing response to Sean Strickland claiming that 'The Last Stylebender' masturbates while watching anime cartoons.

During a recent interview with The Schmo, 'Tarzan' spoke about Adesanya. While he said that he likes and respects the UFC middleweight champion, he has just one issue with the Nigerian-born New Zealander.

"I like Izzy. He's a tough motherf***er, you know, besides the anime. The guy probably je*ks off to cartoons. I hold that against you. I guarantee you, Izzy, you have je*ked off to cartoons at least once in your life, don't f***ing lie to me. It needs to be said. It needs to be said."

Adesanya took notice of the interview and in a hilarious response, seemed to tell Strickland about the difference between anime and "hentai."

"Lol, it’s called #Hentai you uncultured swine."

Sean Strickland is set to fight the only man to have knocked out Israel Adesanya

Sean Strickland is set to take on Israel Adesanya's former opponent Alex Pereira at the UFC 276 pay-per-view on July 2.

Pereira and Adesanya have fought each other in two kickboxing bouts previously, with the Brazilian emerging victorious in both. Pereira also happens to be the only man to have ever knocked out Adesanya in a fight.

The Brazilian is currently 2-0 inside the octagon and will be taking on No.4 ranked Strickland in what is set to be a crucial middleweight encounter. Strickland is on a six-fight win streak inside the octagon and will be looking to extend it when he faces Pereira.

There is a lot at stake in this fight, with the winner likely to earn themselves a shot at the title. If not an immediate title shot, they'll certainly find themselves one win away from an opportunity.

Israel Adesanya himself will be competing on the same card as Strickland vs. Pereira. He will be defending the title in the main event against Jared Cannonier, who is fresh off a knockout win against Derek Brunson.

