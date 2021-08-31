Israel Adesanya isn't impressed by Tyron Woodley asking Jake Paul for a rematch; names who he believes Woodley should fight next

Israel Adesanya doesn't believe Tyron Woodley's performance against Jake Paul this past weekend warrants an immediate rematch.

The UFC middleweight champion recently posted a video on his YouTube channel, giving his honest opinion regarding Sunday's Showtime event. Adesanya said:

"The whole thing at the end – him trying to secure the fight straight away again – it's like, nobody wants to see that. This is not the f***ing crème de la crème of boxing. We don't need to see that again."

Adesanya was referring to Woodley's insistence on running it back with Paul, despite putting in a largely underwhelming performance that landed him a split decision loss. Instead of a rematch, 'The Last Stylebender' put forth a suggestion for Woodley's next fight.

"Fight Logan," Adesanya said. "Let f***ing Tyron fight Logan next."

Watch Israel Adesanya's commentary on Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley:

Israel Adesanya is impressed with Jake Paul's victory over Tyron Woodley

Israel Adesanya previously revealed that he has a somewhat cordial relationship with Jake Paul. The Kiwi fighter said that he has come to respect the YouTube star after being able to meet him in person.

According to the reigning king of the UFC middleweight division, Paul's dedication to his boxing career impressed him the most. Israel Adesanya said:

"Like I said, I've talked not too much to Logan about fighting or anything. But I talked to Jake and from our conversation, that's one thing I definitely took away was that he's actually serious. He's crazy about this and he wants to do it."

Israel Adesanya also gave Jake Paul props for overcoming adversity during his fight with Tyron Woodley. The Auckland, New Zealand resident added:

"Like I said in the previous f***ing breakdown, he's got the funds to do it. He's got the means and access to do it so he's doing it. And now you see him in this fight, he got rocked and his composure – that's one thing that I liked – his composure in this fight. He was able to stay calm which was really, really impressive for me to see."

