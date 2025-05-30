Israel Adesanya issues bold prediction for potential Magomed Ankalaev vs. Alex Pereira title rematch: "He's exponentially getting better"

Israel Adesanya recently shared his thoughts as well as his predictions regarding the possible rematch between Magomed Ankalaev and Alex Pereira.

Earlier this year, Ankalaev defeated 'Poatan' by unanimous decision at UFC 313, taking the light heavyweight title. It marked Pereira's first loss in the 205-pound weight class, after his successful reign as champion.

In a recent discussion on the Young Man Ramble show on his YouTube channel, Adesanya expressed confidence that Pereira can defeat Ankalaev in the rematch:

"I'm so proud of [Pereira] as well, what he's done... He showed why he is who he is across two weight classes. And man, I can't wait to see the next fight with him and Ankalaev again. I think it'll be another hard one, but I think he can get it done 'cause [first fight] wasn't like a complete wash-out fight... He's exponentially getting better as well."

Check out Israel Adesanya's comments on Alex Pereira below (43:38):

Sean Strickland previews potential Magomed Ankalaev vs. Alex Pereira rematch

Alex Pereira and Sean Strickland share a strong friendship and often train together. In a recent interview with Red Corner MMA, Strickland discussed Pereira's potential rematch against Magomed Ankalaev.

'Tarzan' asserted that if 'Poatan' can clear his mind and manage the pressure that comes with being a prominent superstar, he can defeat Ankalaev:

"I think Alex has a great chance of beating him in the rematch... Ankalaev, right, has been on the bench for a certain amount of time. Being that active and being a superstar, like no one knows who the f**k Ankalaev is. Ankalaev walks down the street, no one knows who the f**k that guy is."

He added:

"Alex is a superstar. He can't leave his house without someone saying, oh sh*t, there's Alex, can I get a picture? That kind of takes a toll on the mind... He doesn't have to deal with the same pressures of being famous as you do in the US. So I think Alex, if he just takes a step back, clears his brain, comes in fresh, not traveling over the f**king world, I think he has a legitimate shot of beating him."

Check out Sean Strickland's comments below:

