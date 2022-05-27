Israel Adesanya jokingly discloses his "toxic trait"

Israel Adesanya has jokingly revealed his "toxic trait" on Twitter, which in reality is far from toxic. Taking to social media, Adesanya wrote:

"My toxic trait…I try ensure everyone has a good time"

A masterful striker and pure entertainer, Israel Adesanya has produced some memorable bouts throughout his time as an MMA fighter. Though his recent fights have received some criticism, the middle champion is typically a fun fighter to watch.

It is fair to say that the mention of Adesanya elicits a number of distinct qualities about the middleweight champion. However, toxic is not one of them.

Israel Adesanya set to further solidy his legacy at UFC 276

Israel Adesanya is already considered by many to be one of the greatest middleweights of all time. While that's up for debate, the Nigerian-born fighter remains unbeaten at 185lbs. His only career blemish is a loss to former light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz at UFC 259 in a 205lbs title fight.

'The Last Stylebender' continues to make history and looks set to further solidify his status as the top middleweight at UFC 276 when he faces Jared Cannonier. The champion will make his fifth middleweight title defense against 'The Killa Gorilla' and has promised to make light work of his opponent.

Adesanya shared a screenshot of his conversation with City Kickboxing teammate Brad Riddell. In the caption, he expressed confidence in his ability to dispatch his next opponent without breaking a sweat:

"UFC276 , I'm gonna make it look easy."

If Adesanya delivers on his promise, it will mark his first finish since his TKO win over Paulo Costa back in September 2020.

He will enter the the championship bout against the No.2-ranked Cannonier as a considerable favorite. However, ‘The Last Stylebender’ could be in for a tough night. ‘The Killa Gorilla’ will be heading into the bout on the back of a two-fight win streak, having defeated Kelvin Gastelum and Derek Brunson.

Cannonier has only lost to former 185lbs champion Robert Whittaker in his last six trips to the octagon. His standout performances in that time period include wins over Anderson Silva and the aforementioned Gastelum and Brunson.

