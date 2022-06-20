"He and I are headlining International Fight Week in Las Vegas" - Israel Adesanya labels Alexander Volkanovski "the greatest featherweight" and discusses strides made by Oceania in MMA

Israel Adesanya recently reflected on helping MMA grow in Oceania with teammate Alexander Volkanovski. The two UFC champions will defend their titles at UFC 276 with 'The Last Style Bender' taking on Jared Cannonier and 'The Great' facing Max Holloway for a third time.

Before becoming champions, Adesanya and Volkanovski were just two talented fighters out of City Kickboxing in New Zealand. Other UFC fighters from the gym include Kai Kara-France, Dan Hooker, Brad Riddell, Carlos Ulberg, and Shane Young.

The success of City Kickboxing has created a ripple effect, creating a new wave of talent from Oceania. Adesanya took some credit for the recent success but also gave a shouted out to Volkanovski for being the featherweight GOAT.

During an interview on The Rock, 'The Last Stylebender' had this to say about the UFC featherweight champion and the growth of MMA in Oceania:

"Alexander Volkanovski, the greatest featherweight of all time, the champion. He and I are headlining International Fight Week in Las Vegas... Right now, what we're doing as Oceania is unprecedented, it's never been done before. We're storming America and headlining their stadiums."

City Kickboxing could end up with a third UFC champion if Kai Kara-France can defeat Brandon Moreno for the interim flyweight title at UFC 277 on July 30. Oceania once lacked exposure in the UFC, but Adesanya and Volkanovski have paved the way for greatness.

Watch Israel Adesanya discuss Alexander Volkanovski, Kai Kara-France, MMA in Oceania, and more below:

Israel Adesanya will be at UFC 277 to support Kai Kara-France

Four weeks after UFC 276, City Kickboxing's Kai Kara-France will look to capture the interim flyweight title against Brandon Moreno in the UFC 277 co-main event. City Kickboxing is known for its brotherhood, and Adesanya won't miss his teammate going for UFC gold.

During the same interview, 'The Last Stylebender' showcased his support for Kara-France by saying:

"About to be the new flyweight champion. I'm gonna be there. I'm coming back home and then flying back to watch that fight. I cannot miss history."

Adesanya's support for his teammates shows how close City Kickboxing members are with one another. Iron sharpens iron, and that recipe could lead to their third UFC champion. Before celebrating the Oceania style, all three fighters need to win their title fights.

