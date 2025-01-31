  • home icon
  • Israel Adesanya could leapfrog Khamzat Chimaev in middleweight title picture given 'Borz's' track-record, predicts Jon Anik

Israel Adesanya could leapfrog Khamzat Chimaev in middleweight title picture given 'Borz's' track-record, predicts Jon Anik

By Liam Fresen
Modified Jan 31, 2025 10:36 GMT
Khamzat Chimaev (left) could lose out on middleweight title shot to Israel Adesanya (right) according to UFC commentator [Images courtesy: Getty Images

Israel Adesanya is set to headline UFC Saudi Arabia against Nassourdine Imavov in a top-of-the-table middleweight clash. Imavov is riding a three-fight winning streak, whilst Adesanya has suffered back-to-back losses for the first time in his career.

'The Last Stylebender' will be eager to remind fans exactly why he is the only two-time UFC middleweight champion in history when he faces the No.5-ranked contender.

According to UFC play-by-play commentator Jon Anik, a strong performance from the 35-year-old could see him leapfrog Khamzat Chimaev for the next title shot at 185 pounds.

Chimaev is expected to face the winner of Dricus du Plessis vs. Sean Strickland, set for UFC 312 on Feb. 8. But the unpredictable health status of 'Borz' has left Anik believing that he may not actually fight for the title next.

The UFC commentator was recently interviewed by Odds Shark, where he said this:

"I do think Adesanya is fighting for a title fight. I think if he's able to finish Nassourdine Imavov, who was just so great and aggressive in his win over Brendan Allen, then I think Izzy would be right behind Khamzat Chimaev. Given sometimes Khamzat Chimaev's lack of availability then maybe Izzy would end up being next if Khamzat was unable to make the walk."

youtube-cover

Returning to the title isn't on Israel Adesanya's mind ahead of UFC Saudi Arabia

Having never lost three fights in a row in his combat sports career, Israel Adesanya won't plan on changing that when he steps into the octagon against Nassourdine Imavov.

The pair will headline UFC Saudi Arabia on Feb. 1 in an exciting matchup. Despite Jon Anik's belief that a strong showing will secure a title shot for Adesanya, the former champion is not focused on trying to re-enter a championship setting.

For the Nigerian-born Kiwi, his goal against Imavov is to rekindle his joy for fighting. To have fun in the chaos. During a recent interview with MMA Fighting, Adesanya was asked about a possible third title run. He said this:

"I never really chased the belt. I always knew it would come around. I knew what I was going to do in the game, I knew it was going to keep coming around. So again, now I just plan on keep winning and it'll circle back. I'm not chasing the belt, but the belt chases me."

youtube-cover

Edited by C. Naik
