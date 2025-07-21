Israel Adesanya makes definitive prediction for Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev UFC 319 clash: "Chaotic good vs. chaotic evil"

With Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev middleweight title clash barely a month away, Israel Adesanya has delivered his expert opinion on how the UFC 319 headlining clash could play out.Interestingly, 'The Last Stylebender' has taken a stance that most pros have taken. As the Nigerian-born Kiwi sees it, the fight will tip more and more in du Plessis' favor if it goes to the later rounds.Reacting to the fight's promo, during the UFC 318 broadcast, Adesanya picked his former rival as the favorite for the match-up:&quot;I still think Dricus gets him. I think it's a late finish, yeah, late finish. I think Khamzat, if he wins, it's [in] the first two rounds, or the first round, but Dricus is just chaotic. Chaotic good, chaotic evil, that's literally what this fight might be. Chaotic good vs. chaotic evil.&quot;Check out Israel Adesanya's comments on Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev below:Numerous MMA pros, including surging middleweight contender Reinier de Ridder and former champion Robert Whittaker, have similar opinions about the fight. Interestingly, even du Plessis himself seems to believe that weathering Chimaev's initial wrestling storm is his path to victory.During an interview with CBS Sports' Shakeil Mahjouri, the reigning middleweight champion hinted that taking 'Borz' to the later rounds is one of the consequential parts of his game plan:&quot;We've seen him being as exhausted as anybody can be in the third round. This is a five-rounder. Bring your first round. I'm going to meet you in the middle, and we're going to wrestle... Then we'll come out in the second round and see what you feel like... and then we're going to fight my fight. Then we're going to wrestle on my terms, and then we're going to strike on my terms.&quot;Check out Dricus du Plessis' comments below:Ex-UFC champ says Khamzat Chimaev will have &quot;amazing&quot; cardio for Dricus du Plessis fightTJ Dillashaw believes cardio will be a non-issue for Khamzat Chimaev in his fight against Dricus du Plessis. While the former UFC bantamweight champion is aware of the Chechnian-born UAE national's seemingly sub-optimal gas tank, he asserts that a new training regimen has fixed the chink in his armor.During an appearance on the OverDogs podcast, Dillashaw revealed that he connected Chimaev and lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan with his strength and conditioning coach, Sam Calavitta, who is helping the pair with &quot;Rocky-style training&quot; to improve their endurance:&quot;[The] reason why Chimaev won't win is because of his cardio. I said that before I introduced [the pair] to Sam Calavitta. It's like Rocky-style training. So Chimaev is doing it right now... He is going to have an amazing gas tank for this next fight, and I think he's going to get the win because of it.&quot;Check out TJ Dillashaw's comments on Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev below: