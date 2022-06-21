"Like he was playing a video game" - Israel Adesanya on what makes Eugene Bareman such a successful coach

Israel Adesanya recently offered his take on what makes his coach Eugene Bareman one of the greatest coaches in the game.

He asserted that Bareman's tendency to focus on his craft and the way he recruits members of his team plays a major role in making him one of the best coaches.

Adesanya, who is currently on a collision course with Jared Cannonier, recently opened up about the same while in conversation with the media at a UFC press conference alongside Alexander Volkanovski and Kai Kara-France.

"Eugene, I've worked with, for a few years and I think his insight, his insight to the game and also, put it this way, there was one, one of these days during this camp... I was watching him tell each guy how to do what they were doing and it was like he was playing a video game. He was just so captivated in that guy to make sure that they do what they needed to do, then move to this guy. And he was just in his element. Looked like a kid in a candy store."

Watch the press conference below:

'The Last Stylebender' further hailed Eugene Bareman for carefully picking the rest of his team to coach his fighters. He asserted that Bareman had a knack for seeking out some of the best coaching talents to improve his fighters' overall growth.

Israel Adesanya offers fans a sneak peak into his striking and wrestling training ahead of Jared Cannonier scrap

In a recent video uploaded to his official YouTube channel, Israel Adesanya offered fans unfiltered access into his training sessions. He showed fans just how hard he has been working ahead of his upcoming clash against Jared Cannonier.

The duo are set to headline the action at UFC 276 at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada, on July 2. Hot on the heels of back-to-back decision wins against Marvin Vettori and Robert Whittaker, the Kiwi believes his performance against Cannonier will be like something the fans have never seen before.

Adeaanya showed fans how he has been working on his strength and condition, takedowns, wrestling and striking ahead of his highly anticipated title defense.

Check out Israel Adesanya's training sessions below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far