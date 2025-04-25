Israel Adesanya makes feelings known about Dricus du Plessis' unique fighting style, explains "phases" in MMA 

Former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya recently weighed in on Dricus du Plessis' unique fighting style. The Nigerian-born Kiwi elaborates on "phases" in MMA and believes the current champ to be a "stubborn" fighter.

During the build-up to UFC 305, Adesanya and du Plessis shared an intense rivalry, prompting both fighters to go back and forth on several occasions. However, in his appearance on Kamaru Usman and Henry Cejudo's Pound 4 Pound podcast, he commended his former foe for his techniques.

The 35-year-old shared his perspective on the middleweight champion's fighting style and goes on to explain how each discipline in MMA goes through different phases, saying:

"He's stubborn, man. It's even funny to watch. I give him all the respect. He's so good at what he does no matter what. What did I say before, 'He's the best s*** fighter in the world.' But somehow, he makes it look good. In MMA, there's always phases. There was a phase where the strikers were on top. So, it's a trend. Then, people will see enough tape. We know how to handle this now, we have to reshuffle the deck."

Check out Israel Adesanya's comments below:

Who is Israel Adesanya's next opponent?

Former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya is currently on a three-fight skid, with his recent loss being against Nassourdine Imavov. Recently, the 35-year-old expressed his desire of wanting to face Sean Strickland for the second time. In their first outing, 'Tarzan' stunned the crowd as he decisively dethroned the champion.

In his latest YouTube video, Adesanya spoke to retired Navy SEAL and motivational speaker David Goggins about wanting to enter the win column. He wanted to seek revenge on Strickland as he beat him when he was in his prime, saying:

"He beat me fair and square in Sydney, five-nil. Just whooped my a** badly. That was one of the things that made me realize I need to slow down in my activity. I don't wanna make excuses. I just wanna show him, 'If you beat me at my best, this time I am gonna come at him correct."

Check out Israel Adesanya's comments below (8:11):

