Israel Adesanya makes opinion known on what signifies a successful career: "Champion isn't defined by a belt"

Israel Adesanya recently made his opinion known on what signifies a successful career in MMA. He noted that a title isn't necessarily a major determining factor as there are other areas in which a fighter can leave a lasting impact on the sport.

'Izzy' is preparing to return to the octagon on Saturday, when he takes on Nassourdine Imavov in the main event of UFC Saudi Arabia. It will mark his first non-title fight since 2019, which is impressive as he has remained a constant fixture in the title picture.

The Auckland native is regarded as one of the greatest middleweights of all-time, especially considering his two reigns as middleweight champion and who he defeated.

Trending

During his pre-fight media availability ahead of UFC Saudi Arabia, the former middleweight champion weighed in on what he believes defines a champion in the sport. Adesanya mentioned that there are several fighters who never won a championship that he considers champions and legends because of how they conduct themselves and their respective impact:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"Champion definitely isn't just defined by the belt. There's guys in this game that I consider them champions and they've never held a belt. A champion is defined by character in and out of the octagon...The way they fight, the way they carry themselves...Someone who keeps it real. A legend goes beyond that...Longevity or impact, what kind of impact have they had on the game."

Check out Israel Adesanya's comments below:

Expand Tweet

Israel Adesanya highlights significance of UFC Saudi Arabia bout against Nassourdine Imavov

In addition to making his opinion known on what defines a successful MMA career, Israel Adesanya highlighted the significance of his UFC Saudi Arabia main event bout against Nassourdine Imavov.

During the aforementioned clip, Adesanya mentioned that he wants to prove to himself that he belongs with the upper echelon of the sport and that he is still capable of evolving at 35-years-old:

"I could lose my next 10 fights and it wouldn't dim my history or anything. But, this fight is important for me...not for anyone else. I'm doing this to prove to myself, you know, I'm still evolving in this game, I'm still getting better and I'm still very dangerous. Yeah, so I'm doing this one for me."

Check out the official UFC Saudi Arabia poster featuring Israel Adesanya below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.