"You whooped his a**" - Israel Adesanya believes Alexander Volkanovski doesn't need to fight Max Holloway a third time

Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski recently previewed their upcoming title fights at UFC 276. Both UFC champions are set to defend their belts at the next UFC pay-per-view. Interestingly, Adesanya doesn't believe that Volkanovski's next opponent Max Holloway deserves a third shot at 'The Great'.

Volkanovski and Holloway have fought twice previously, with the former emerging victorious on both occasions via decision. While both fights were evenly contested, Adesanya believes his teammate won both bouts and a trilogy fight isn't necessary.

Appearing alongside one another in a video posted to Adesanya's YouTube channel, 'The Last Stylebender' had this to say about Volkanovski's next bout:

"I didn't think that [trilogy] fight needs to happen, honestly. For me the first time I was there live, five - nill. You whooped his ass. Second fight it was closer. I can't remember which rounds where which, but I had you winning."

Volkanovski sees things differently and believes that a third win over Holloway will further cement his legacy. Responding to Adesanya's claims, the featherweight king said:

“He’s taken out some of top guys, he’s still number one, you know all that type of stuff. It still a big fight. What puts me in a better position? Which fight right now? Let’s say if I fought in two weeks and I threw, three, four names. What puts me in a better position after that? I’m beating all, that’s how I look at it, right? I’m beating them all, Max puts me in a better position, I believe. You know, for legacy and where I’m at and what I need right now.”

Watch Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski preview UFC 276 below:

Both Adesanya and Volkanovski are representatives of City Kickboxing (CKB), an MMA gym based out of Auckland, New Zealand. Their teammate, UFC lightweight Brad Riddell, will also feature at UFC 276.

Additionally, Kiwi flyweight Kai Kara-France will fight for an interim title at UFC 277, making July a busy month for CKB head coach Eugene Bareman.

What are the odds for Israel Adesanya vs. Jared Cannonier and Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway 3?

Considering Alexander Volkanoski already has two wins over Max Holloway, it comes as no surprise that the Australian is the betting favorite going into UFC 276. Volkanovski is a -190 favorite, while Holloway is a +160 underdog, according to Draftkings.

In the main event of UFC 276, Israel Adesanya will be eyeing a fifth defense of his UFC middleweight title. 'The Last Stylebender' is a -365 favorite, while his opponent Jared Cannonier stands at +300. Cannonier is a sizeable underdog and will be looking to upset the odds on July 2nd.

