Israel Adesanya may have faced Sean Strickland with an injury following Eugene Bareman’s recent comments about the former champ’s rehab post UFC 293

Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland squared off in the main event of UFC 293 in September.

'Tarzan' was announced as Adesanya's opponent after Dricus du Plessis withdrew himself from contention due to injury. 'The Last Stylebender' reportedly had to convince the UFC matchmakers that Strickland was the man to replace du Plessis, and many expected a one-sided affair come fight night.

Israel Adesanya was a heavy favorite ahead of UFC 293, but what followed was one of the greatest upsets in the history of MMA title fights. Sean Strickland outstruck and dominated his opponent on the feet for all five rounds and even dropped Adesanya in the first round with a straight right hand.

'Tarzan' was crowned the new middleweight champion, and a month after his unexpected defeat, Adesanya announced that he would be taking an extended break from MMA.

'The Last Stylebender' has competed in eleven title fights since 2019, and many felt that he was taking some much-needed rest. But a recent interview with Israel Adesanya's coach, Eugene Bareman, may indicate that he faced Sean Strickland with an injury.

Bareman spoke to Combat TV and said this:

"He's doing really well, his injury is very close to being - not fully rehabbed - but they're on the right path. Should be at training in a week or two, should be back at the gym ready to go."

Watch the video below from 3:20:

Israel Adesanya did not reveal any injury struggles during his review of UFC 293, but many felt that his performance against Sean Strickland was unusual. UFC CEO Dana White even stated that he looked like he was "in slow motion" during the post-fight press conference.

Will Alex Pereira face Israel Adesanya or Jamahal Hill next?

Alex Pereira defeated Jiri Prochazka via second-round KO to become the light heavyweight champion at UFC 295. 'Poatan' has now entered an esteemed list of fighters as the ninth two-division UFC champion ever.

But Pereira achieved his feat quicker than any previous champion and, following his victory, called out Israel Adesanya for a clash at 205 pounds.

'Poatan' stated that his callout was rooted in trying to get Adesanya to return to fighting, as he had announced that he would be taking a break from MMA the month before.

But UFC CEO Dana White has now confirmed that Alex Pereira will not face Adesanya next, saying this:

"Israel is a weight class below [Pereira] now, but we've seen that. Jamahal Hill when he's ready is the fight that makes sense."

Watch the video below from 27:45: