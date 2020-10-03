Israel Adesanya mocks Paulo Costa after the Brazilian posted a controversial clip

In the aftermath of UFC 253, Paulo Costa has been calling out Israel Adesanya for a rematch. The Brazilian contender has posted multiple clips on his Instagram account which are directed towards the reigning UFC Middleweight Champion. In a recently deleted clip, Costa also vowed to "kill" Adesanya.

The video was posted by Paulo Costa after reigning Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya personally texted him and basically told The Eraser to be more respectful towards his opponent next time. Costa, of course, didn't take Adesanya's words too kindly and posted the clip, which was later deleted.

Israel Adesanya takes an aim at Paulo Costa once again

In Israel Adesanya's latest Instagram post, The Last Stylebender once again took aim at the Brazilian fighter, responding to the latter's deleted clip. Not only did Adesanya attach the deleted video, but he also revealed a screenshot of his chat with Costa. The Middleweight champ further added that he was trying to be nice to Costa in the aftermath of his devastating loss.

The Last Stylebender added that his arch-rival hasn't even accepted the fact that he got schooled by a "skinny guy." Adesanya further wrote that Costa needs to humble himself and stated that irrespective of how much he trains, the latter will never be able to beat The Last Stylebender.

Here is what Israel Adesanya wrote in his latest response to Paulo Costa:

At UFC 253, Israel Adesanya finished Paulo Costa via second-round TKO and retained the UFC Middleweight Championship. The fight, which was touted to be one of the biggest and most highly-awaited bouts of the year, was over within a matter of minutes, courtesy of another clinical performance from The Last Stylebender.

For his next opponent, Adesanya is scheduled to fight the winner of the UFC 254 co-main event clash between Robert Whittaker and Jared Cannonier. Personally, Izzy has been vouching for a fight against The Killa Gorilla, having already beaten Whittaker in the past.