Israel Adesanya names his only UFC fight where he was worried about the judges making the wrong decision

Israel Adesanya named his UFC 236 fight against Kelvin Gastelum as the only instance he was worried that the judges might ruin his night.

Judging in MMA has once again come under the spotlight after Holly Holm dropped a decision against Ketlen Vieira this past weekend in the main event of UFC Vegas 55.

While reflecting on the recent discourse, 'The Last Stylebender' revealed the only time he was worried that a decision might go against him. Speaking to Combat TV, here's what the UFC middleweight champion said:

"I think the Gastelum fight was the only one where I was like please don't screw me over. That was the only one I felt like, 'Oh, don't f*cking screw me over. I won that sh*t.' But, nah. Most of my fights, I know I won. Even if it was close, I know I won. Finally watched the Robert fight, two months after the fight. I knew I won. Just because it was close, and he might have taken a round, people kind of like, it gets blown up more than it is. Because I am who I am."

Watch Israel Adesanya talk to Combat TV in the video below;

Israel Adesanya and Kelvin Gastelum engaged in a back-and-forth contest at UFC 236, with 'The Last Stylebender' claiming a decision win. While he faced some adversity during the contest, it helped him become the dominant champion that he is today.

Israel Adesanya is set to return at UFC 276 against Jared Cannonier

Adesanya is set to return to the octagon at UFC 276. In the pay-per-view's main event, he'll look to defend his title against Jared Cannonier. 'The Killa Gorilla' is currently the No.2 ranked middleweight in the world.

The 38-year-old is riding a two-fight winning streak heading into the contest. After a decision triumph against Kelvin Gastelum, Cannonier earned a stunning knockout in his last fight against Derek Brunson at UFC 271.

Cannonier is a heavy-handed middleweight with legitimate knockout prowess. However, Adesanya is a master of the craft of striking and will look to showcase his ability once again at UFC 276.

