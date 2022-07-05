Israel Adesanya parties with Kevin Hart on 4th of July weekend

Israel Adesanya recently offered fans some insight into his post-UFC 276 and 4th of July celebrations. The middleweight kingpin seemingly linked up with actor and comedian Kevin Hart to celebrate the special occasion.

Adesanya offered fans a sneak peek into his post-fight celebrations with a series of posts on his Instagram story. Hart appeared in a number of posts on Adesanya's story. The duo were seen pouring drinks for themselves and their entourage to toast the Kiwi's success inside the octagon.

Kevin Hart even went as far as to share a bottle of his newly released brand of tequila, Gran Coramino, which is produced in partnership with an 11th-generation tequila maker, Juan Domingo Beckmann.

'The Last Stylebender' most recently featured inside the octagon in a middleweight clash against Jared Cannonier at UFC 276 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Israel Adesanya did enough to go past Cannonier and record a unanimous decision win over the course of five rounds. The win marked Adesanya's fifth successful title defense in the 185-lbs division.

In the post-fight press conference, Adesanya focused on calling out Alex Pereira as his next opponent inside the octagon. Pereira also appeared on the same fight card, recording a convincing knockout win against Sean Strickland, who was riding a six-fight streak.

Adesanya and Pereira previously competed inside the ring on two occasions way back in their GLORY Kickboxing days. However, the results of the fights did not favor 'The Last Stylebender' as Pereira recorded a unanimous decision win in their first outing. Their subsequent clash saw 'Poatan' etch his name in history as the only fighter to knockout Adesanya.

Israel Adesanya commemorates 4th of July with UFC royalty

In a recent post on social media, Israel Adesanya memorialized his success at UFC 276 and celebrated the occasion on the 4th of July with some of the biggest names in the promotion, including Kamaru Usman, Francis Ngannou and Alexander Volkanovski.

In the post, Adesanya honored his shared roots with the trio of champions, celebrating his African heritage with Usman and Ngannou. He also tipped his hat to the Oceanic culture that he has in common with Volkanovski.

"The Anzacs and Africans running the game!! Happy 4th of July"

Alexander Volkanovski also shared the UFC 276 stage with 'The Last Stylebender', locking horns with Max Holloway in the co-main event featherweight title clash.

'The Great' outworked Holloway over the course of five rounds to record a unanimous decision win. Their fight marked the final edition of the trilogy saga, bringing an end to arguably one of the greatest rivalries in the sport.

